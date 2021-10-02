World
Now Nevada Institute Staff Must Get Covid Vaccine Or Face Dismissal – Times of India
WASHINGTON: After Supreme Court declined an emergency call from a group of teachers to block New York City’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate for public school teachers and other staff, Nevada released a similar policy , requiring employees at all public universities and colleges to get vaccinated by December 1 or face potential termination.
All new hires must prove their immunization status under the new policy. Meanwhile, trends in coronavirus cases are improving in urban areas but have worsened in most rural areas of the state where vaccination rates are lowest.
The Desert Research Institute has the highest vaccination rate at 87 percent, followed by the University of Nevada Reno at 82. UNLV reported 75 percent. Great Basin College, located in rural Elko, had the worst rate at 66 percent.
Almost 65% of residents aged 12 and older have a vaccine and 56% are fully immunized, according to state data.
Friday the Supreme Court judge Sonia sotomayor dismissed the emergency appeal from a group of teachers who had filed an injunction with her on Thursday to prevent the warrant from going into effect.
Under the mandate, the school’s approximately 148,000 employees had until 5 p.m. Friday to get at least their first vaccine. Those who were not suspended without pay when schools opened on Monday.
Meanwhile, in Salt Lake City, the president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints thanked members who followed his advice to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Church president Russell M Nelson spoke on Saturday at a conference that is again held without full assistance due to the pandemic. For the first time in two years, leaders were back at the Faith’s 20,000-seat conference center, with several hundred people watching in person and others on television. The Tabernacle Choir in Temple Square returned to the conference.
The Utah-based faith has repeatedly encouraged its 16 million members worldwide to limit the spread by getting vaccinated and wearing masks. Last week, church officials announced that masks would be needed inside temples to limit the spread of the virus.
On the other hand, the head of a Mississippi pediatrician organization is urging school districts to keep mask warrants in place to slow the spread of Covid-19.
Dr. Anita henderson de Hattiesburg is president of the Mississippi chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics. She says about 30% of young people between the ages of 12 and 17 in the state are vaccinated, and “now is not the time to let our guard down.”
Mississippi has reported nine pediatric deaths from Covid-19. Some school districts are repealing mask mandates. Among them are the districts of Madison County and Rankin County in central Mississippi and the Ocean Springs district on the Gulf Coast.
