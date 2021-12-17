Novavax vaccine obtains emergency WHO approval
The World Health Organization has granted emergency clearance to a Covid-19 vaccine produced by Maryland-based Novavax and the Serum Institute of India, opening the door to the distribution of the vaccine, also known as Novavax, in low-income countries of the world.
The announcement was made on Friday, approximately six weeks after the company submitted its application. News of its authorization came as governments around the world reimposed restrictions on coronaviruses, bracing for an increase in cases caused by Omicron, the new variant that appears to be the most contagious form of the disease to date. . Its rapid spread has underscored the urgency of tackling vaccine inequalities globally to eradicate the pandemic.
The approval of Novavax, which is expected to represent a significant part of the global vaccine supply, could bring significant changes. Novavax announcement an agreement in February to deliver 1.1 billion doses to Covax, a United Nations-backed initiative to deliver vaccines to low- and middle-income countries. In September, Covax had to reduce her scheduled dose delivery in 2021 by a quarter, in part because Novavax had not yet obtained authorization for its vaccine.
The gap in immunization rates between high-income countries, many of which now advocate booster shots for most adults, and low-income countries still amazing. The WHO approval of Novavax is likely to help bolster vaccine supplies for some of the world’s most at-risk populations.
“This list aims to increase access especially in low-income countries, 41 of which have still not been able to immunize 10 percent of their population, while 98 countries have not reached 40 percent”, Dr Mariângela Simão, WHO Deputy Director General for Access to Medicines, said in a statement.
Novavax was the ninth vaccine urgently approved by the WHO
Unlike Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccines, Novavax deploys older technology that uses nanoparticles made of advanced proteins to evoke an immune response. It can also be stored and shipped at normal refrigeration temperatures, increasing its accessibility for more countries.
Although troubled by production delays, Novavax’s vaccine, which is a two-dose regimen, has been shown to be highly effective in clinical trials in the United States and abroad. In a trial involving about 30,000 people, the vaccine demonstrated an overall efficacy of 90.4%, according to the results. published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine. The effectiveness of Novavax against moderate or severe disease was 100 percent.
Novavax got its first clearance from Indonesia last month, and shortly thereafter was approved for use in the Philippines. The company also said it will submit a request to the United States Food and Drug Administration by the end of the year.
