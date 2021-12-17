Novavax vaccine obtains emergency WHO approval

The World Health Organization has granted emergency clearance to a Covid-19 vaccine produced by Maryland-based Novavax and the Serum Institute of India, opening the door to the distribution of the vaccine, also known as Novavax, in low-income countries of the world.

The announcement was made on Friday, approximately six weeks after the company submitted its application. News of its authorization came as governments around the world reimposed restrictions on coronaviruses, bracing for an increase in cases caused by Omicron, the new variant that appears to be the most contagious form of the disease to date. . Its rapid spread has underscored the urgency of tackling vaccine inequalities globally to eradicate the pandemic.

The approval of Novavax, which is expected to represent a significant part of the global vaccine supply, could bring significant changes. Novavax announcement an agreement in February to deliver 1.1 billion doses to Covax, a United Nations-backed initiative to deliver vaccines to low- and middle-income countries. In September, Covax had to reduce her scheduled dose delivery in 2021 by a quarter, in part because Novavax had not yet obtained authorization for its vaccine.

The gap in immunization rates between high-income countries, many of which now advocate booster shots for most adults, and low-income countries still amazing. The WHO approval of Novavax is likely to help bolster vaccine supplies for some of the world’s most at-risk populations.