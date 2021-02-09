Nourin Mohamed Siddig: The African art of reciting the Koran

Nourin Mohamed Siddig

Social media has enabled a revival in unique African styles of Quranic recitation, which were once dominated by Middle Eastern traditions and, as Isma’il Kushkush reports, a voice from Sudan has come to illustrate what the continent has to. to offer.

When Nourin Mohamed Siddig recited the Quran, people around the world described his tone as sad, touching and bluesy.

His unique sound made him one of the most popular reciters in the Muslim world.

As a result, her death at the age of 38 in a car crash in Sudan in November has been mourned from Pakistan to the United States.

“The world has lost one of the most beautiful [voices] of our time, ”Imam Omar Suleiman of Texas tweeted.

The world has lost one of the most beautiful Quran reciters of our time in a car accident today. Shaykh Nurayn Muhammad Siddeeq of Sudan (rahimahullah). May Allah have mercy on him and grant him Shahada. Ameen pic.twitter.com/5mgWdLaXel – Dr Omar Suleiman (@ omarsuleiman504) November 7, 2020

Hind Makki, a Sudano-American interfaith educator, said he had a quality that is hard to describe.

“There is an African authenticity that people emphasize even though they are not able to articulate exactly what it is and they love it,” she said.

The comparison made with blues music is no accident.

According to historian Sylviane Diouf, the songs, prayers and recitation of Muslim slaves in West Africa, which may seem similar to those of Muslims in the Sahel region of Sudan and Somalia, may have helped to the creation of “distinctive South African-American music that evolved into the Howl and ultimately the Blues”.

According to tradition, the Quran, the holy book of Islam, is usually recited in a sung manner, encouraged by the Prophet Muhammad, who said that people should “beautify the Quran with your voices.”

Different places, different approaches

It is especially appreciated when large numbers gather for religious occasions such as evening prayers in the month of Ramadan, taraweeh.

There are even several international recitation competitions.

However, we sometimes forget the fact that there are many approaches to reciting the Quran.

Different styles can be heard at recitation conferences like this in Bangladesh in 2017

These may differ in tone and articulation depending on geography, culture, and historical experiences in the vast Muslim world beyond its core in the Middle East.

Siddig’s recitations and his untimely death have drawn more attention to a traditional African style. He picked up the tone by studying at a traditional Koranic school in his village of al-Farajab, west of the capital, Khartoum, in the mid-1990s.

When he later moved to Khartoum, he led prayers in several of the city’s main mosques and caught people’s attention. His fame spread once videos of him were uploaded to YouTube.

“This is the tone of the environment I grew up in, the desert; it looks like [Sudanese folk-music genre] dobeit “”, Source: Al-Zain Muhammad Ahmad, Description of Source: Sudanese Quran Reciter, Image: Al-Zain Muhammad Ahmad

While the sounds described as reflecting a seven-note heptatonic scale are popular in the Middle East, Siddig’s recitation reflected the five-note or pentatonic scale which is common in the predominantly Muslim regions of the Sahel and the Horn of the Africa.

“This is the tone of the environment I grew up in, the desert; it looks like [Sudanese folk-music genre] dobeit, ”said Al-Zain Muhammad Ahmad, another popular Sudanese reciter.

“The reciters of the Levant recite according to the melodies they know, such as those of Egypt, Hijaz, North Africa and elsewhere.”

This view is supported by musicologists such as Michael Frishkoph, professor of music at the University of Alberta in Canada.

If he warns against the regrouping of sub-Saharan Africa in a single sound tradition, he confirms that the pentatonic scale is widely present in the region.

“Basically, you won’t find either pentatonic or hexatonic [six-note] recitation in Egypt, while you find it in Niger and Sudan, Ghana and Gambia. “

https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=prkabpBlP9M&t=38s

Imam Omar Jabbie of Olympia, Washington, graduated from the prestigious Islamic University of Medina, Saudi Arabia. He was born in Sierra Leone and first learned to recite the Quran with teachers in Senegal and The Gambia.

“This is where I learned many Quranic tones,” he explained.

In recent decades, styles of Quran recitation from the Middle East have started to dominate in many parts of Africa and around the world, especially in urban areas. Quran listeners had access to recordings through vinyl records, shortwave radio broadcasts, audio cassettes and CDs, produced and distributed or sold by organizations largely from Egypt and Saudi Arabia .

Returning students from Al-Azhar Egyptian University and the Islamic University of Medina, as well as the impact of Gulf-funded charities, have also helped disseminate and popularize these Middle Eastern styles among many many reciters around the world, including those from sub-Saharan Africa, some even excelling. in this approach.

Some saw it and propagated it as more authentic, which sometimes came at the expense of local traditions.

Siddig is said to have studied the Quran on boards like this one where the verses are written by hand

But the internet and social media in particular have drawn renewed attention, especially from a younger generation, to traditional voices.

“The democratizing forces of social media and modern technology have mitigating effects on these historical forces,” said Professor Mbaye Lo, who studies the sociology of Islam.

Elebead Elshaifa of Naqa Studio, a Khartoum-based multimedia production company established in 2016, elaborated.

“Social media doesn’t need the same requirements as a satellite TV station,” he said, pointing to lower costs and fewer legal restrictions.

Global appeal

Ahmad Abdelgader, an amateur videographer has been recording Imam Jabbi’s recitations for his YouTube channel since 2017.

“The most popular video recording is the African-style supplication [du’a] with over two million views“, he said.” Most of the spectators came from France, where many West African Muslims live, followed by the United States. “

These online recordings have also drawn attention to different schools of Quran verbalization, qira’at.

The Koran, for Muslims, would have been transmitted according to seven schools of verbalization whose reading of certain words varies slightly.

The best known of these schools today is Hafs, commissioned by the Ottoman Turks in the lands they conquered and later taught widely in educational institutions and distributed as printed copies of the Quran made in Cairo and in Mecca.

But in parts of the Muslim world, particularly in rural areas of the African continent, other schools of verbalization continued to be used such as al-Duri in Sudan, which Siddig often followed in his recitations.

His style of recitation was reminiscent of both universal and diverse traditions among Muslims and for many followers and observers there is a clear lesson here.

While the content and letter of the Quran are widely agreed upon, different styles of recitation provide a universal message expressed through a “beautiful combination of local sound and global semantics,” says Prof. Frishkoph.

“This is the key point.”