NOTICE: Look for the real thing

September 3 – This month, a United Nations climate panel reported that the world will face climate disruption for decades or more. The nearly 4,000-page report says human activities are “unequivocally” driving some of the changes and that humans may limit some of the inevitable impact by reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Greenhouse.

He says: “Global warming affects all regions of the Earth, with many changes becoming irreversible. “

The summary of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report states that “it is unequivocal that human influence has warmed the atmosphere, oceans and land.

“Human-induced climate change is already affecting many extreme weather and climate events in all regions of the world,” the authors wrote. “The evidence for changes seen in extremes such as heat waves, heavy rainfall, droughts and tropical cyclones, and, in particular, their attribution to human influence, has grown stronger.”

And, “The deadly heat waves, gargantuan hurricanes and other extreme weather events that are already happening will only get worse.”

Kansas Senator Mike Thompson (R-Shawnee) responded to this by presenting a seminar, “Weaponizing Climate Change,” at the Kansas Independent Oil and Gas Association meeting. He compared climate science to Nazi propaganda (note to politicians: could you please stop using the ‘N’ word?)

“Science has just become a weapon,” he said. “So we basically turned real science into ‘we’re all going to die in 12 years,’ okay. And unfortunately that’s the culmination of America’s dumbing down. People buy that stuff. . They hear it on the news. They think global warming is real. “We’re all going to die.” We turn away from sources we know to be reliable, oil and gas, nuclear, coal, whatever we are on. let’s count on keeping our lights on 24/7, because of course we have to save the planet with green energy, which is not working. “

The story continues

Senator Thompson did not have to take an anti-science stance to show his support for the oil and gas industry. The industry itself has been aware of climate change for decades and has contributed to research into the future of energy. The industry has continued to step up efforts to diversify into technologies that include expanding renewable energy and improving production efficiency. In short, the oil companies themselves can thrive while adopting a “greener” mindset.

When it comes to everyday life, most people cannot afford an electric car and most of us are not ready to give up warm homes in winter and cool homes in summer for reduce energy consumption. We know that reducing production without reducing demand is not a wise decision.

In Kansas, we want independent producers to thrive. KIOGA is considered one of the good ones because oil and gas contributes to our way of life and creates jobs. That doesn’t mean the environmentalists are the bad guys, and we hope people who have heard Thompson’s rant know that.

You should know that this is an industry directly linked to the challenge of climate change. It is an industry large enough to make a positive contribution to the challenge.

Aramco has a web page that states, “We support the Paris Agreement goal of keeping the global average temperature increase below 2 ° C. Reducing emissions to fight climate change, while meeting global energy needs, remains the biggest challenge of this century. “

It will take good science and an understanding of reality.