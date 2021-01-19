Nothing to learn from East Asia?

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 19 (IPS) – Covid-19 infection and death rates in the western world and in many developing countries in Asia and Latin America have long overtaken Asia by East since the second quarter of 2020. Perhaps unsurprisingly, given the dominant western accounts of the Asian financial crises, no serious effort has been made to draw political lessons from the containment of the contagion in Asia. ballast.

Jomo Kwame Sundaram

Lockdowns required?

Although most economies in East Asia have managed to contain the pandemic without “staying in closed shelters” nationwide, many governments have felt such measures are necessary. But lockdowns are brutal measures, with inevitable negative consequences, especially for businesses and jobs.

Many countries thus imposed lockdowns, citing China’s response to Wuhan. But as the first WHO fact-finding mission to China Noted“The majority of the response in China, across 30 provinces, was about case finding, contact tracing and suspension of public gatherings – all common measures used around the world to manage disease.

The lockdowns have been limited to a few towns where the contagion has gotten “out of hand at the start”. The main lesson from China was “all about… speed. The faster you can find cases, isolate cases, and track their close contacts, the more successful you will be. “

To be sure, lockdowns “flatten the curve” by temporarily preventing further contagion. But unless accompanied by appropriate additional measures, undetected infectious individuals can cause silent community transmission that only becomes evident too late. Instead of lockouts, it’s much more prudent to find and isolate cases before the numbers get unmanageable.

South Korean course

The Republic of Korea was the first country to dramatically reduce the number of Covid-19 cases and associated deaths without nationwide movement restrictions. It has curbed the spread of Covid-19 infections without imposing a lockdown, even in Daegu, its most infected city.

Mass testing was key to its response, doing the most in mid-March. By the end of March, newly confirmed cases in Korea had risen from second to eighth place in the world. Meanwhile, Korean authorities encouraged physical distancing, personal hygiene and remote working while discouraging mass gatherings.

The government also had legal authority to collect phone, credit card and other data to speed up contact tracing, and initially restricted only incoming travelers from Hubei Province, where Wuhan is located, for reasons of political reprisals.

Just as China quickly identified the characteristics of pathogens using artificial intelligence and access to big data, Korea has innovatively deployed new technologies to accelerate rapid responses to locate, test, treat and isolate infected people.

Vietnam lessons

Three months ago a Vietnamese civil servant describes how “Vietnam fights Covid without pitting economic growth against public health“. In addition to testing and contact tracing, “the government has depoliticized the pandemic, treating it only as a health crisis, allowing effective governance.”

Therefore, there is “no political motive for government officials to withhold information, as they are unlikely to be reprimanded if there are positive cases in their area of ​​authority that are not due. to their mistakes ”.

He noted that “with the head of the Hanoi Center for Disease Control arrested for alleged corruption in connection with the purchase of test kits, and small traders fined for abusive face masks, the government also clearly stated that public health cannot be mixed up with commercial interests ”.

After China announced its first infections and deaths in January 2020, “Vietnam tightened its border controls and at the airport of Chinese visitors. It was not an easy decision, given that cross-border trade with China is an important part of the Vietnamese economy ”.

Vietnam has also “taken precautionary measures going beyond the recommendations of the World Health Organization”. Preparations began “a week before the epidemic was officially declared a public health emergency of international concern, and more than a month before the WHO declared the Covid-19 pandemic”.

The Communist-led government has also ensured “freedom of information on matters related to Covid.” “Lockdown and isolation are more selective” from the start, without resorting to nationwide lockdowns, as has happened elsewhere to little benefit.

Vietnam is one of the few countries to have “positive GDP growth” in 2020; “The alleged compromise between the economy and public health … seems to be a false choice.”

In their war, Vietnam would have lost more than three million people against 58,209 in the United States. In battling the virus, Vietnam, with 97 million people, has lost 35 lives so far, while the United States, with a population of 332 million, has lost nearly four hundred thousand.

The crucial mass tests

After a year of living with Covid-19, all governments can learn a lot from the critical appraisal of their own national experiences, other experiences as well as accumulated knowledge, especially new knowledge relevant to feasible policy options.

So far, appropriate policy measures in East Asia for rapid early detection, isolation and contact tracing, while protecting the most vulnerable and treating those infected, have succeeded in flattening the curve.

More reliable and cheaper methods (for example, lateral flow antigen tests) allow more frequent mass testing. As undetected cases are more likely to spread infection, these tests allow more frequent, faster and easier testing and faster results, and facilitate faster and more effective actions.

This can help check for contagion by identifying more people infected earlier, thereby reducing transmission. Even though they are less precise than the so-called “gold standards”, lower costs allow more widespread and frequent testing to identify many more infected people.

Easier to administer and deliver results faster, these cheaper, simpler, and faster tests detect infected people, especially among the asymptomatic, faster in time for appropriate and timely action.

As the transmission of SARS-CoV-2 peaks several days after infection, along with the viral load, more frequent tests are needed to check for contagion. More frequent mass testing will likely detect many more infected people much earlier, while they are still infectious.

Look east

At the start of the 20th century, a young Cambridge-trained physician Wu Lien Teh returned to practice in the British colony of Penang where he mobilized thousands against the opium trade. Authorities arrested him, forcing him to seek employment outside the British Empire.

He eventually found work with Emperor Ching of China in Manchuria, where a plague raged, ultimately killing 60,000. Recognizing it as pneumonic, Wu recommended the use of multi-layered masks he designed to protect users from airborne infections, now recognized as precursors of the N95 mask.

His subsequent analysis of the socio-behavioral determinants of zoonotic transmission of the epidemic was also pioneering. Sadly, a famous French doctor Gerald Mesny, who dismissed Wu’s advice on the mask as diagnostic false, died of plague soon after arriving.

More than a century later, and more than two decades after the Asian financial crisis of 1997-1998 exposed the systemic financial fragility creating the conditions for the global financial crisis of 2008-2009, the reluctance to learn from the East persists, ignoring the prophet Muhammad’s advice to ‘seek knowledge, even in China’.

Follow @IPSNewsUNBureau

Follow IPS New UN Bureau on Instagram