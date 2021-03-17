Not collecting data on women is not a trivial offense

Pexels /Read the article in German/ Friedrich Ebert Foundation (FES)

BERLIN, March 17 (IPS) – Women experience freezing cold on trains and in offices in large cities because the air conditioning is set for men’s sensitivity to the cold. They spend the entire theater interval (when theater visits were still possible) in the queue because there are too few toilets.

What may seem more annoying – the lack of public toilets for women – is a deadly problem in many countries around the world. In some federal states in India, women do not have access to a toilet and waste precious time finding a safe place. If they can’t find it, they are often sexually harassed or even killed.

Municipal authorities do not register these special needs and are therefore not taken into account. But the problem is wider. In many areas, data is not collected by gender. This is true, for example, in medical research, which is aimed primarily at men for the sake of convenience.

This is also true in traffic planning, giving preference to cars which are used extensively by men, although the majority of women around the world travel on foot or by bicycle. In winter, it is first the streets that are cleared, although most accidents occur on sidewalks.

In his book Invisible Women: Exposing Data Bias in a World Designed for MenBritish author and feminist Caroline Criado-Perez has compiled these facts and data from all walks of life, cultures and regions of the world in just 500 pages.

Anja Papenfuss

Criado-Perez shows the huge data gaps to the detriment of women in the workplace, in commodity design, in medicine and in public life. The pervasive discrimination of women is underscored by sobering figures.

And they prove what we have only assumed so far: the world is not only partly but almost exclusively male-driven. She calls it “one-size-fits-all men.”

When data bias becomes deadly

The fact that the data gaps are so severe is also due to the fact that we live in the digital age. Data is the new gold. With data, people can make big money and make big decisions every day. This is why it makes a huge difference whether the data comes from men or women for an algorithm and what data the artificial intelligence is fed with.

Criado-Perez offers the example of job-related assessment tests: men always got the job if applications were only assessed by artificial intelligence, because the questions and answers referred to male visions of life.

Another example: when the New York Philharmonic Orchestra introduced an anonymous music test, the number of female musicians increased from 0 to 45 percent. The same phenomenon can be observed in the process of evaluating scientific trials: if neither the authors nor the reviewers are known, then more trials come from female academics and receive a higher mark.

If there is a will, there is a fairly simple way: it does not cost more to collect data from women and on women to include them in decision-making.

Women are also generally neglected in the health sector. For example, they often receive the wrong treatment when they have a heart attack because they often have “atypical”, ie non-masculine, symptoms. Women are 17% more likely to die in car accidents than men. Why?

Because it is almost exclusively male dolls that are used in the crash tests. Agricultural machinery and equipment are intended for men only. The men are generally taller, have bigger hands and more strength.

Women, who use equipment or machines that are not suitable for them on a daily basis, have health problems and are more likely to have accidents. Men are the measure of all things. Or why are food and hotel expenses allowed as expenses for an evening meal, but travel and childcare expenses are not? Criado-Perez has collected a large number of similar examples.

Some successes

The good news is that it can be changed. If there is a will, there is a fairly simple way: it does not cost more to collect data from women and on women to include them in decision-making.

It doesn’t cost more to take female rather than male test subjects for research. In many areas, it would make economic sense to take women more into account. If infrastructure and research are geared more towards women, this leads not only to equal treatment of women, but also to cost savings. As cost savings are highly valued in our capitalist world, this transition becomes more likely.

But for that to happen, many voices must come together and demand that the “gender data gap” be addressed. Perhaps that includes those men who read the entertainingly written book and were convinced that their worldview is not the only correct one.

The author has even had some success (rather symbolic): thanks to her perseverance, an image of Jane Austen is now found on the British 10 pound note. Next to the image of the Queen, she is the only woman on a British note. It is also in Criado-Perez that the statue of a lawyer stands in Parliament Square in London next to several hundred male statues.

* Anja Papenfuss was previously head of the press service of the FES, and before that she worked as a project manager in its political analysis unit. She edited the German-language sister magazine Internationale Politik und Gesellschaft. She studied political science in Bonn and Berlin.

Source: Friedrich Ebert Foundation (FES), Berlin

