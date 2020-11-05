Norwegian Supreme Court hears arctic drilling rights challenge

On the Norwegian continental shelf, there are around 89 oil fields, according to the government. Only two of these are in the Barents Sea, a lucrative area that the government has increasingly opened up to exploration in recent years, estimating that it holds half of the undiscovered resources on the shelf, but that the World Wide Fund for Nature called “one of the last large marine ecosystems in Europe, clean and relatively undisturbed”.

While the lawsuit specifically concerns licenses approved for exploration in 2016, the government has continued to seek such licenses – claiming it will further open the Barents Sea to oil and gas exploration in June.

“The Arctic is in crisis in large part because of existing emissions,” said Gail Whiteman, founder of Arctic Basecamp in Davos. “Any new drilling takes a scientific approach to climate change and flies in the face of Norway’s image as a leading green economy.”

The use of human rights in climate change litigation was a “recent phenomenon” highlighted by groups who felt they had no other options to force action, Ole said. W. Pedersen, Professor of Environmental and Energy Law at Newcastle Law School. In England. “It’s a last resort.”

The crux of the matter would be how much discretion the courts would leave to the government, said Esmeralda Colombo, a member of the Center for Climate and Energy Transformation at the University of Bergen. In general, the Norwegian Supreme Court has leaned in favor of environmental protection, she said, adding that the plaintiffs had won a small victory in the latest ruling when judges ordered the government to share. the costs of the case.

It will also raise questions such as whether Norway is responsible for the emissions burned by its exports – which are much higher than its domestic emissions.

The United Nations special rapporteurs on human rights and the environment, among other environmental institutions, have presented statements in support of this case. According to Gaute Eiterjord, a student involved in the lawsuit, groups funded the crowdfunding to help cover legal fees, raising a total of around $ 270,000 from donors, including Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, who donated ‘approximately $ 29,000 in prize money.