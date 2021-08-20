Norway’s $ 1.4 trillion fund attacks oil companies

Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, which manages $ 1.4 trillion in assets, said there were oil companies in its portfolio that “absolutely” were not doing enough to cut emissions because the guidelines in which it operates are revised, which potentially gives the investor more leeway.

Norges Bank Investment Management still owns stakes in a number of fossil fuel giants, including Exxon Mobil Corp., Chevron Corp. and BP Plc., after failing to gain political approval to dispose of its entire portfolio of oil stocks a few years ago.

“These are companies that we watch very, very closely from a climate and emissions perspective,” Carine Smith Ihenacho, director of corporate governance for the Oslo-based fund, said in an interview.

The warning comes as Norway reassesses the mandate it has given to the world’s largest heritage fund.

A government-commissioned document on Friday proposed that climate risk underpin investment decisions across the fund, amid increasingly alarming evidence that the planet is warming much faster than it is. previously feared, with fossil fuel companies driving much of this development.

The expert group, appointed by the Norwegian Ministry of Finance, recommended that Norway “change the mandate” under which the fund operates to “better manage climate risk”.

The changes would include giving the fund more leeway to put pressure on greenhouse gas emitters in its portfolio, with the ability to get rid of those that are too slow to reduce their carbon footprint.

Investor uprising

This year, the Norwegian heritage fund started voting against corporate boards, and Ihenacho says it’s a tool that will be used more and more to bring about change.

It was then that investor revolts became more frequent, causing dramatic upheavals among many of the world’s largest oil companies.

Most notable of these was Exxon’s failure in May to push back an uprising that ceded board seats to a group of activist investors insisting the company do more to reduce its footprint. carbon.

The Norwegian investment fund used the votes it had, which did not include the weighting of shareholder proposals on board seats, to demand that Exxon be transparent about political contributions, with the aim of put an end to the type of corporate lobbying that leads to questionable climate policies.

The fund also declined to back Exxon chief executive Darren Woods to continue as chairman, based on his view that these jobs should not be held by one person.

“We are using the tools that we have,” Ihenacho said.

Take the bulk of the oil

She also cites Chevron Corp. as an example of shareholders forcing change.

The Norwegian wealth fund was among the investors backing a successful proposal insisting that Chevron’s emissions targets include Scope 3, which is the broadest definition and includes the carbon footprint of the oil giant’s customers.

The vote, which took place on the same day that Exxon shareholders won and coincided with a court ruling in the Netherlands forcing Royal Dutch Shell Plc to cut emissions, sent shock waves through an oil industry accustomed to advancing her own agenda.

Oil majors and their emissions

But Norway, which is Western Europe’s largest oil producer, has come under fire for not using its giant investment vehicle to tackle climate change more aggressively.

This month, as the world braced for the latest assessment by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, a group of academics and economists lambasted countries that had failed to fix net zero emissions targets for their wealth funds. The signatories include the former executive secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, Christiana Figueres. First in the line of fire was Norway.

Havard Halland, a former senior economist at the World Bank who launched the lobbying campaign on sovereign investors, said “it has come to a point where choosing not to have climate targets is the active choice.”

He points out that the Norwegian heritage fund, through its portfolio assets, emits twice as much carbon dioxide as the whole country, which is not included in official Norwegian emissions statistics.

As Norway “pulls out” from setting climate targets for its investment fund, the country is essentially “profiting” from the efforts of others to tackle global warming, he said.

“Complex” risk

Norway’s finance ministry sees global warming as “a complex financial risk,” according to an emailed statement in response to questions. The ministry will now review the expert group’s recommendations, after which any decision must go through parliament. Any change in the fund’s mandate will not take place until next year, with polls showing the current Tory-led coalition will be replaced by a more left-wing bloc in the September election.

Christiane Hach, spokesperson for the UN Convened Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance, says that “for SWFs it is a challenge to make the commitment because it has to be aligned with the government’s agenda and has to satisfy processes. complex strategic decision-making. . “

In the meantime, the Norwegian heritage fund says it is working hard to keep its portfolio emissions low.

“We are telling companies to set goals that live up to the Paris Agreement,” said Ihenacho.

“As a fund, it is clearly in our interest that the goals of the Paris Agreement are met,” she said. “And that includes net zero emissions by 2050.”