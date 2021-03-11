World

Norway suspends use of AstraZeneca vaccine – Times of India

OSLO: NorwayHealth officials said on Thursday they were suspending the use of AstraZenecathe Covid-19 vaccine as a precautionary measure Denmarkthe decision to do so for fear of a connection to blood clots.
“We are suspending AstraZeneca vaccination in Norway,” said the director of infection prevention and control at National Institute of Health, Geir bukholm, told reporters.
“We are waiting for more information to see if there is a link between the vaccine and this case of the blood clot,” he said.

