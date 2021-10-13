World
Norway: man armed with bow and arrows kills five in attacks in Norway, police say – Times of India
OSLO: A man with a bow and arrow killed five people and injured two others in a series of attacks in the Norwegian town of Kongsberg Wednesday, local police said.
The suspect was in custody, police added.
“The man used a bow and arrows (…) for some of the attacks,” the police chief said Oeyvind Aas told reporters. Police were investigating whether other weapons were also used, he said.
“The man was apprehended … according to the information we now have, this person carried out these actions alone”, Aas added.
One of the injured was a policeman who was off duty.
VG newspaper showed footage of an arrow that appeared to be stuck in the wall of a paneled building.
The death toll was the worst of all attacks in Norway since 2011, when far-right extremist Anders Behring Breivik killed 77 people, most of them teenagers in a youth camp
Wednesday’s attacks took place over “a large area” of Kongsberg, a municipality of about 28,000 inhabitants in southeast Norway, 68 km (42 miles) from the capital, Oslo.
The government said police have launched a broad investigation.
“The information coming out of Kongsberg tonight is horrific,” Prime Minister Erna Solberg said at a press conference.
“I understand that a lot of people are afraid, but it is important to stress that the police are now in control,” she said.
Following the attacks, the police leadership said they had ordered officers across the country to carry firearms. Norwegian police are not normally armed, but officers have access to firearms and rifles when needed.
“This is an additional precaution. Police have so far no indication that there is a change in the national threat level,” management said in a statement.
Aas said police would investigate whether the attack constituted an act of terrorism.
Norwegian Justice and Public Safety Minister Monica Maeland has received updates on the attacks and is monitoring the situation closely, the ministry said.
