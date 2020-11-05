World
Norway Coronavirus News: Norway imposes new restrictions to limit the spread of the virus | World News – Times of India
OSLO: Prime Minister Erna Solberg told Norwegians to avoid travel to the country and stay home as much as possible, as part of a new round of recommendations and restrictions aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus.
The number of cases has increased in many parts of Norway, hitting a record high last week in a country that has long had one of the lowest infection rates in Europe.
“The situation is very serious and … we do not have time to wait to see if the measures we introduced last week are sufficient,” Solberg said Thursday.
Norway last week tightened restrictions on gatherings and entry of foreign workers into the country.
Now Norwegians are urged to limit their movements and social interactions. All bars must close at midnight.
Foreigners without a residence in Norway will need to have written proof that they had a negative COVID-19[female[feminine test before travel and could be placed in a quarantine hotel unless they have their own home.
“The change in rules means that a grandmother, or other relative, can visit (from abroad) but in the first period in the country she has to be in a hotel,” the government said.
Norway recorded 3,118 new cases of COVID-19 last week, up from 1,718 the previous week – both higher than the previous peak of 1,733 cases seen in the week of March 16-22, according to data from the Norwegian Institute of Public Health.
The government is now preparing for further implementation restrictions if they are needed to prevent a collapse in health services, Solberg said.
The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in Norway over 14 days was 88.8 on Wednesday, the third lowest in Europe behind Finland and Estonia, according to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control .
