Norway AstraZeneca News: Norway Extends AstraZeneca Vaccine Break Until April 15; health authority | World News – Times of India
OSLO: Norway Friday extended a suspension the use of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine until April 15, with health officials saying they need more time to investigate a potential link to serious blood clotting.
“It is a difficult but correct decision to extend the break for the AstraZeneca vaccine. We believe there is a need for more investigation of these cases, ”Geir Bukholm, director of the infection control division at the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (FHI), said in a statement.
The European medicines regulator, the EMA, said last week that the vaccine was “safe and effective” and was not linked to a higher risk of blood clots, but could not “definitively rule out” its role in rare bleeding disorder.
