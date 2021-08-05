Northwest heat wave targeted vulnerable and tested climate preparedness

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Karen Colby thought she could get through an unprecedented heat wave in the Pacific Northwest with a little help from her neighbor, who poured cold water on her head and surrendered all the hours to wrap frozen towels around his neck.

But when the temperatures in his tiny fifth-floor studio soared to 107 degrees Fahrenheit (42 Celsius), Colby suddenly stopped answering questions and couldn’t move from his recliner to his walker. The friend called an ambulance and Colby, 74, was hospitalized for 10 days with heatstroke.

“We had just survived the coronavirus and were in total containment. We were basically in jail here, ”said Joel Aslin, a longtime friend of Colby’s who lives in the same apartment complex for low-income Portland residents who have a disability or are over 62.

“We did everything right and she survived – then we had this stupid heat wave and it almost cost her her life,” Aslin said.

Record-breaking heat that swept through cities from Portland to Vancouver, B.C. at the end of June in silence killed dozens of the region’s most vulnerable people who couldn’t leave their homes, afford air conditioning, or go to public cooling centers.

Back-to-back days of temperatures as high as 116 F (47 C) in Portland have made years of planning splurge for more anticipated emergencies such as earthquakes and blizzards – and only As the disaster unfolded authorities realized how devastating it would be. to be finally. Emergency rooms overflowed, 911 calls increased and death reports arrived.

The crisis has been a wake-up call for the normally temperate Pacific Northwest on what lies ahead with climate change and has been a harsh lesson on the region’s lack of preparedness, particularly with regard to those who live on the margins of society.

Oregon’s median summer temperature could rise as much as 10 degrees by the turn of the century, according to the Climate Impact Lab, and extreme weather events like heat waves will become more common.

“The really important and complex point is that places that are already hot – and are going to get hotter – are already suitable. They have air conditioning and they have houses that are built to let the wind through, ”said Alan Barreca, associate professor at the University of California, Los Angeles Institute of Environment and Sustainability.

“Certainly the Pacific Northwest is not used to these times, so they are more vulnerable,” he said.

Portland authorities spent days before the heat wave warning the public, calling and texting hundreds of the most vulnerable people, sending volunteers with thousands of bottles of water and opening cases. 24 hour cooling centers.

Yet that was not enough to prevent what authorities described as a massively casualty event.

While no one knows exactly how many people have died, authorities have estimated the number to number in the hundreds in Oregon, Washington state and British Columbia combined.

In Oregon, authorities say 83 people have died from heat-related illnesses and the hot weather is being investigated as a possible cause of 33 more deaths. Washington state has reported at least 91 heat deaths, and British Columbia officials say hundreds of “sudden and unexpected deaths” were likely due to soaring temperatures.

Most of the deaths in Oregon have been in Multnomah County, home to Portland, where the average victim was white, lived alone, and was 70 years old. There were more heat deaths in Portland in June than in the state as a whole in the past 20 years, authorities said.

Cassie Sorenson, who runs a nonprofit that does free groceries and deliveries for people confined to the house, said their phone lines were inundated with desperate customers in need of an air conditioning unit or a journey to a cooling center.

“We have clients who are bedridden or strapped to a chair on their couches, and they were at home in the heat until ‘home in the heat’ became a medical emergency and they were in an ambulance on them. taking him to the hospital. It was a bit of a feeling of helplessness, ”said Sorenson, who runs Store to Door.

The crisis also revealed gaps in planning that blocked those seeking transportation to cooler locations.

Ahead of the heat wave, officials released the number of a statewide call center that could direct people to cooling centers or help them get around – but it didn’t not staffed for over 24 hours during peak heat, which fell on a weekend.

Over 700 callers abandoned on hold or in voicemail system when temperatures have reached 112 F (44 C); it is not known how many trips needed or what happened to them.

Portland’s famous light rail system also shut down during the hottest weather to reduce strain on the power grid, eliminating a transportation option for low-income people seeking relief. And many homeless people did not want to leave their belongings or pets behind to get to a cooling shelter, advocates said.

“It’s great that we are having a conversation around cooling centers, but what do we do with the people who can’t get there? These are people who are literally dying, ”said Sorenson, who has participated in discussions about how Portland can improve.

When a shorter, less intense heat wave hit last weekend, authorities applied some of the easier lessons. Many more cooling centers were opened, buses were free for people heading to these facilities, and the statewide call center was staffed 24/7. It included a new high option in the voicemail menu to get information about cooling centers.

Governor Kate Brown activated an emergency coordination center, making more resources available to tribes and local governments, and authorities held a press conference to urge each resident to watch five people during the heat peak .

“We had never experienced an event like this before, so we were working on the potential impacts,” said Andrew Phelps, director of emergency management for Oregon. “Now we understand how deadly these events can be, especially in our urban centers. “

Yet the longer-term solutions needed to prepare the Pacific Northwest for its future climate require much bigger solutions: revising building codes to require air conditioning, installing heat-resistant sidewalks in city centers, and provide subsidies so low-income residents can afford air conditioning.

Authorities are also considering using an existing emergency alert system that would send out a phone notification or fixed message to warn people in real time when temperatures rise, said Dan Douthit, spokesperson for the Portland Bureau of Emergency Management.

An “earthquake is a great imminent danger for Portland, but globally heat-related emergencies kill more people than any type of emergency,” he said. that doesn’t mean we’ve done enough.

