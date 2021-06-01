North Korea’s ruling party creates new post under Kim-Yonhap leadership

By Sangmi Cha

SEOUL, June 1 (Reuters) – North Korea’s ruling party has changed its rules to create a de facto second in command under the leadership of leader Kim Jong Un as it seeks to reorganize domestic politics, announced Tuesday South Korean news agency Yonhap.

Citing an unidentified source close to North Korea, the agency said the incumbent of the new post of “first secretary” would chair the meetings on behalf of Kim Jong Un.

Kim cemented his power at a Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) congress in January, where he was elected general secretary, taking the last title held by his late father, Kim Jong Il.

Now Kim wants the party to play a bigger role in government, compared to her father’s more army-centric administration, the agency added.

“The term ‘political first military’, a major keyword of the Kim Jong Il era, is known to have been deleted from the preface of the party’s statutes,” he said.

In a statement, South Korea’s Unification Ministry said new party statutes were released in North Korea after the January meeting. But the ministry, which is responsible for relations with the neighboring nation, cannot disclose details, he added.

Kim Jong Un himself used the designation of “first secretary” from 2012 to 2016.

The new post is the most senior of the party’s seven secretaries and was likely held by Jo Yong Won of the five-member politburo presidium, Yonhap said.

Jo is considered one of Kim’s closest associates, whose presidium appointment was reported by state media.

At the time of the January meeting, analysts considered him to be third in government, after Kim and Choe Ryong Hae, chairman of the Supreme People’s Congress Standing Committee.

Kim Jong Un has wielded almost absolute power in North Korea’s dynastic system since taking power after Kim Jong Il’s death in 2011.

Last year, a South Korean lawmaker said the country’s intelligence agency believed Kim’s sister Kim Yo Jong was his “de facto second in command”, but had not necessarily been named as his successor.

Kim has become increasingly engaged with party members this year, especially cell secretaries, who are responsible for groups of up to 30 grassroots members each. (Reporting by Sangmi Cha; Editing by Josh Smith and Clarence Fernandez)