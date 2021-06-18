North Korea’s Kim vows to be ready to face the United States

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered his government to prepare for both dialogue and confrontation with the Biden administration – but no longer for the confrontation, the state media, days after the United States and others urged the North to abandon its nuclear program and resume talks.

Kim’s statement indicates he is likely to push to bolster his nuclear arsenal and increase pressure on Washington to renounce what North Korea sees as hostile US policy, although he is also preparing to the resumption of talks, according to some experts.

At a ruling party meeting on Thursday, Kim analyzed in detail political trends in the United States under President Joe Biden and clarified unspecified steps to be taken in relations with Washington, the news agency said. Korean Central.

Kim “stressed the need to prepare for both dialogue and confrontation, in particular to fully prepare for the confrontation in order to protect the dignity of our State and its interests for independent development and to reliably guarantee the peaceful environment and security of our state. “

In 2018-19, Kim hosted a series of summits with then-President Donald Trump to discuss the advancement of his nuclear arsenal. But their negotiations collapsed after Trump rejected Kim’s calls for extensive sanctions relief in exchange for a partial surrender of his nuclear capacity.

The Biden administration has struggled to formulate a new approach to North Korea’s nuclear program that it calls “calibrated and practical.” Details of his North Korean policy have not been made public, but US officials have suggested Biden will seek common ground between Trump’s direct meetings with Kim and former President Barack’s “strategic patience” Obama to curb Kim’s nuclear program.

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, speaks at a meeting of the Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea on Thursday, June 17, 2021. Kim ordered his government to be fully prepared for confrontation with the Biden administration, state media reported Friday (June 18), days after the United States and other great powers urged the North to give up its nuclear program and resume talks.

Earlier this week, leaders of the Group of Seven Rich Nations issued a statement calling for the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and the “verifiable and irreversible abandonment” of North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs. They called on North Korea to initiate and resume dialogue and to respect human rights conditions.

Sung Kim, the top US official on North Korea, will travel to Seoul on Saturday for a trilateral meeting with South Korean and Japanese officials. His trip underscores the importance of trilateral cooperation in working towards the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, the State Department said Thursday.

Kim recently threatened to expand its nuclear arsenal and manufacture high-tech weapons targeting the Americas if Washington refuses to abandon its anti-North Korean policy.

In March, Kim’s army conducted its first short-range ballistic missile tests in a year. But North Korea still maintains a moratorium on long-range missile testing and nuclear testing, indicating that Kim still wants to maintain the diplomatic outlook.

Kwak Gil Sup, director of One Korea Center, a website specializing in North Korean affairs, wrote on Facebook that Kim’s statement suggested he was taking a two-pronged approach to building military capabilities and preparing to the talks. But he said Kim would more likely focus on building military strength and reiterated his call for the United States to withdraw its hostile policy, rather than rushing to resume talks.

Kim said last week that he must remain on high alert “to fulfill his noble mission and his duty to firmly defend the sovereignty and security of the country.”

Analyst Cheong Seong-Chang of the Sejong Private Institute in South Korea said North Korea would likely return to talks, but would not accept a call for immediate and complete denuclearization. He said North Korea could accede to a proposal to freeze its atomic program and partially reduce its nuclear arsenal in stages if the Biden administration eases sanctions and suspends regular military exercises with South Korea.

Cha Duck Chul, deputy spokesperson for South Korea’s Unification Ministry, said he was closely following the ongoing political meeting with the North and wanted to re-emphasize that the best way to achieve the peace on the Korean Peninsula is dialogue.

Kim called the ruling Workers’ Party Central Committee meeting this week to review efforts to rebuild its economy, which has been severely crippled by pandemic border closures, mismanagement amid sanctions led by the United States and storm damage to crops and infrastructure last year.

On Tuesday, Kim opened the meeting by warning of potential food shortages, urging officials to find ways to boost agricultural production as the country’s food situation “now becomes tense.” He also urged the country to prepare for extended COVID-19 restrictions, suggesting that North Korea would extend the closure of its border and other measures despite pressure on its economy.