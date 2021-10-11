North Korea’s Kim calls for better lives amid “gloomy” economy

The call comes with Kim facing arguably his biggest test since coming to power almost 10 years ago.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un urged authorities to focus on improving the lives of the country’s citizens amid a “grim” economic context, according to state media.

Kim made the appeal as it marked the 76th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea on Sunday, KCNA news agency reported.

Kim analyzed the “unprecedented difficulties” facing the North and called for unity of spirit of the party in the development of the state economy in the face of the “grim situation”, he said. reported.

Pyongyang marked the anniversary with artistic performances, galas and fireworks in Pyongyang, but there was no sign of a large military parade, which sometimes takes place on such occasions.

Analysts say Kim may be facing the most difficult time of his nearly 10 years in office. He failed to secure the much-needed sanctions relief during his summit with then-President Donald Trump in 2018 and 2019, then closed North Korea’s borders in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, triggering yet another economic shock after decades of mismanagement and sanctions on its banned nuclear and weapons programs. .

Heavy rains and flooding have also wreaked havoc in the country with the UN warning last week the most vulnerable are at risk of starving to death.

Civil servants should not wish for privilege and preferential treatment, and “should always consider whether their work harms the interests of the people or causes problems for the people,” Kim said.

Kim has so far rejected the US government’s offers to resume dialogue without preconditions, saying Washington must first abandon its “hostile policy,” a term the North uses primarily to refer to US military sanctions and exercises. -koreans.

The US State Department last week accused the Kim government of being primarily responsible for the humanitarian situation in the country.

“The regime continues to exploit its own citizens, to violate their human rights, to divert the resources of the country’s population to develop its illegal (weapons of mass destruction) and ballistic missile program,” the spokesperson said. Ned Price spoke at a briefing in Washington, DC.

The World Health Organization said last week that some of its COVID-19 medical supplies had arrived at a port in North Korea, an indication the North was easing one of the world’s toughest pandemic border closures. to receive outside help.