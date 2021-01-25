World
North Korea’s acting envoy to Kuwait defected to South Korea: lawmaker – Times of India
SEOUL: North Koreaacts ambassador in Kuwait defected for South Korea, the latest in a recent string of high-profile escapes from the isolated country, a South Korean lawmaker said on Monday.
Ryu Hyun Woo had headed the North Korean embassy in Kuwait since the expulsion of former Ambassador So Chang Sik after a 2017 UN resolution sought to curtail the country’s diplomatic missions abroad.
Ryu defected to South Korea last September, according to Tae Yong Ho, who was North Korea’s deputy ambassador to Britain before moving to the South in 2016 and being elected as lawmaker l ‘last year.
Kuwait was a major source of foreign exchange for Pyongyang, which sent thousands of workers there, mainly for construction projects.
Tae said Ryu was also the son-in-law of Jon Il Chun, who once ran a Workers Party office tasked with handling the decision. Kim familythe secret chests of room 39.
The National Intelligence Service declined to comment.
Ryu’s defection could be a sign that the North Korean elite supporting the leader Kim Jong UnThe power base of him slowly but steadily moved away from him, Tae said.
Ryu fled several months after Jo Song Gil, who was North Korea’s acting ambassador to Italy, disappeared with his wife from the embassy and resurfaced in South Korea.
Tae told Reuters that the knowledge and experiences of the outside world gained as a diplomat had fostered disillusionment within his family, and he decided to escape to “give his children freedom”, calling for other officials to follow suit.
“I want to tell my colleagues who work around the world and North Korean elites that there is an alternative to North Korea, and the door is open,” Tae said in an interview to the recent Reuters Next conference. .
