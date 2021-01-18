World
North Korean parliament approves new development plans – Times of India
SEOUL: North KoreaRubber stamp parliament passed decisions taken by an important ruling party meeting where Chief Kim Jong Un pledged to step up its nuclear deterrent and made plans to save a dismal economy.
The North Korean Central News Agency said on Monday that members of the Supreme People’s Congress at Sunday’s meeting unanimously supported development plans for the next five years that were revealed at the Workers’ Party congress. which ended last week.
The assembly also approved a major cabinet reshuffle, which Kim had criticized for failing economic policies. KCNA said six of the eight cabinet prime ministers have been replaced.
North Korean Prime Minister Kim Tok Hun, who has headed the cabinet since August following the sacking of his predecessor, said in a speech to the assembly that “serious mistakes” were observed as the cabinet implemented the previous five-year development plan which ended last year.
Suggested state media reports and images Kim Jong Un did not attend the meeting. State media also did not discuss a reshuffle of the State Affairs Commission, the government’s top decision-making body headed by Kim.
Meetings of the Supreme People’s Congress are usually short, annual affairs that aim to approve budgets, formalize staff changes, and approve political priorities set by Kim and the ruling party leadership.
During the party convention, Kim called for an acceleration of national efforts to build a military arsenal that could viable target Asian American allies and the American homeland and announced a long wishlist of sophisticated new assets, including longer-range, nuclear-powered intercontinental ballistic missiles. submarines, spy satellites and tactical nuclear weapons.
The North showcased some of its most advanced strategic assets on a nighttime military parade on Thursday, including what appeared to be a new ballistic missile designed to be fired from submarines.
Analysts say Kim is clearly trying to pressure new U.S. administration Joe biden, who inherits derailed nuclear diplomacy from the president Donald trump which imploded because of disagreements in the exchange of liberation from crippling US-led sanctions against the North and northern disarmament measures.
Kim also used the congress to announce new national development plans for the next five years to save his shattered economy. Some analysts say protracted sanctions combined with border closures linked to a pandemic and natural disasters that wiped out crops last year may be creating the conditions for a perfect economic storm in the North that is destabilizing markets and triggering panic and public unrest.
