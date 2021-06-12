World
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un calls for greater military might – Times of India
PYONGYANG: North Korean media reports that the leader Kim jong un attended an enlarged meeting of Central Military Commission and called for greater military might on Saturday.
Rodong Sinmun, the newspaper of the ruling Workers’ Party, reported that Kim attended the meeting the day before, NHK World reported.
He said the participants discussed “important tasks” related to national defense, emphasizing the rapid changes in the situation around the Korean Peninsula and “the internal and external environment of our revolution.”
Kim is said to have urged the military to be on “maximum alert” as it carries out its mission of defending the country.
Earlier in a major change to North Koreaparty in power, Kim Jong Un had a new second in command.
The post was created in January as part of a rule review of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK), the communist political body that governs the secret country.
However, it is not known who filled it out. Experts believe it could be vacant or occupied by Jo Yong Won or Kim Tok Hun, two of the most powerful men in the North Korean government.
Jo, who is in his sixties and considered one of Kim Jong Un’s oldest and most trusted assistants, is the secretary of the WPK central committee. He is often pictured alongside the young North Korean leader. Kim Tok Hun is the Prime Minister of the North Korean government.
Jo and Kim have, according to North Korean state media, chaired meetings or made official visits across the country this year that would likely have previously been handled by Kim Jong Un.
Watch North Korea: Kim Jong Un calls for strengthening military power
