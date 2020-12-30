World
North Korean Kim Jong Un reviews congress agenda in early January – Times of India
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un considered the agenda for a major ruling party convention slated for early next month, state media reported on Tuesday, dispelling outside speculation the North could delay the meeting due to the pandemic of Covid-19.
The Workers’ Party Congress is the first in five years. It is North KoreaChina’s largest political conference and mainly aims to set new political and economic priorities, reshuffle senior officials and review past projects.
Kim, 36, faces his toughest challenge since taking office in late 2011. He called for stronger internal unity to overcome what he called the “multiple crises” caused by the pandemic, a series natural disasters last summer and persistent sanctions led by the United States. .
The Northern official Korean Central News Agency Kim and other senior officials said Wednesday that Kim and other senior officials held a Politburo meeting on Tuesday to study and discuss important issues to be referred to the party convention and decided it would be held “in early January.”
Politburo participants felt preparations were going smoothly and discussed the qualification of delegates, the formation of the congress presidium and secretariat, and scheduling issues, the report said.
It is not known how long the congress will meet. The last convention, in 2016, was the first such meeting in 36 years and took place over four days. North Korea previously said the 2021 congress would be held in January, but the South Korean spy agency and other observers later speculated that the North could delay it due to Covid-19.
North Korea has repeatedly insisted it has found no cases of the virus on its soil – a claim widely questioned – but has taken some of the world’s toughest measures to guard against the disease, including mass quarantines and border closures.
The closure of its border with China, its main trading partner and economic pipeline, has dealt a severe blow to North Korea’s already struggling economy, as more than 90% of its foreign trade passes through China. According to the South Korean spy agency, North Korea’s trade volume with China in the first 10 months of this year fell by 75%, and the North plant’s operating rate fell. has fallen to its lowest level since Kim took office.
During the congress, North Korea could also present a new position on the United States and South Korea, with President-elect Joe Biden due to be inaugurated later in January. Kim held three summits with the president Donald trump on the future of its nuclear arsenal, but their diplomacy has made little headway for about two years due to the US refusal to grant North Korea sweeping sanctions relief in exchange for a denuclearization step partial.
“The date of the party convention has still not been made public, perhaps to give Kim some flexibility and perhaps for the sake of security. But if it takes place in early January, it would especially be before the day of inauguration in the US Kim may want to anticipate rather than react to the policies of the Biden administration, ”Leif-Eric Easley, professor at Ewha University in Seoul, said.
The Workers’ Party Congress is the first in five years. It is North KoreaChina’s largest political conference and mainly aims to set new political and economic priorities, reshuffle senior officials and review past projects.
Kim, 36, faces his toughest challenge since taking office in late 2011. He called for stronger internal unity to overcome what he called the “multiple crises” caused by the pandemic, a series natural disasters last summer and persistent sanctions led by the United States. .
The Northern official Korean Central News Agency Kim and other senior officials said Wednesday that Kim and other senior officials held a Politburo meeting on Tuesday to study and discuss important issues to be referred to the party convention and decided it would be held “in early January.”
Politburo participants felt preparations were going smoothly and discussed the qualification of delegates, the formation of the congress presidium and secretariat, and scheduling issues, the report said.
It is not known how long the congress will meet. The last convention, in 2016, was the first such meeting in 36 years and took place over four days. North Korea previously said the 2021 congress would be held in January, but the South Korean spy agency and other observers later speculated that the North could delay it due to Covid-19.
North Korea has repeatedly insisted it has found no cases of the virus on its soil – a claim widely questioned – but has taken some of the world’s toughest measures to guard against the disease, including mass quarantines and border closures.
The closure of its border with China, its main trading partner and economic pipeline, has dealt a severe blow to North Korea’s already struggling economy, as more than 90% of its foreign trade passes through China. According to the South Korean spy agency, North Korea’s trade volume with China in the first 10 months of this year fell by 75%, and the North plant’s operating rate fell. has fallen to its lowest level since Kim took office.
During the congress, North Korea could also present a new position on the United States and South Korea, with President-elect Joe Biden due to be inaugurated later in January. Kim held three summits with the president Donald trump on the future of its nuclear arsenal, but their diplomacy has made little headway for about two years due to the US refusal to grant North Korea sweeping sanctions relief in exchange for a denuclearization step partial.
“The date of the party convention has still not been made public, perhaps to give Kim some flexibility and perhaps for the sake of security. But if it takes place in early January, it would especially be before the day of inauguration in the US Kim may want to anticipate rather than react to the policies of the Biden administration, ”Leif-Eric Easley, professor at Ewha University in Seoul, said.
Source link