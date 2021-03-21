North Korean diplomats leave Malaysia after ties severed

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) – North Korean diplomats left their embassy in Malaysia and prepared to leave the country on Sunday, after the two nations severed diplomatic ties in a row over the extradition of a North Korean criminal suspect to the United States.

The North Korean flag and embassy signage were removed from premises in a suburb of Kuala Lumpur. Two buses transported diplomats and their families to the airport, where they were seen checking in for a flight to Shanghai.

Ties between North Korea and Malaysia have been virtually frozen since the 2017 assassination of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s estranged half-brother at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

Two days after Kuala Lumpur extradited a North Korean man to the United States to face money laundering charges, an enraged North Korea announced on Friday it was ending relations with Malaysia. Malaysia denounced the decision and, in a tit-for-tat response, gave North Korean diplomats 48 hours to leave.

Kim Yu Song, charge d’affaires and advisor in Kuala Lumpur, said Malaysia had “committed an unforgivable crime”. Echoing Pyongyang’s previous statement, he accused Malaysia of being subordinate to the United States and part of an American plot to “isolate and suffocate” his country.

“The Malaysian authorities finally delivered our citizen to the United States, thus destroying the foundations of bilateral relations based on respect for sovereignty,” he said in a brief statement to the embassy, ​​before going to the airport.

North Korea called the money laundering accusations “absurd fabrication and (a) pure conspiracy” orchestrated by the United States and warned that Washington would “pay its due price.”

Some experts say cutting ties with Malaysia was North Korea’s way of showing its anger at President Joe Biden’s administration, without jeopardizing a possible return to nuclear negotiations with Washington.

North Korea has insisted it will not enter into talks with Washington unless it abandons what Pyongyang perceives to be “hostile” policies. But experts say North Korea will eventually seek to return to diplomacy to find ways to get sanctions relief and revive its dying economy.

Malaysia defended its decision to extradite Mun Chol Myong, saying she was only executed after all legal proceedings had been exhausted. A high court ruled that Mun could be extradited after dismissing his appeal on the grounds that the US charges were politically motivated.

Mun, who lived in Malaysia for a decade and arrested in May 2019, has denied US accusations that he was involved in supplying luxury goods from Singapore to North Korea in violation of UN sanctions while ‘he worked in the city-state. He denied having laundered funds through shell companies and issued fraudulent documents in support of illicit shipments to his country.

North Korea has long used Malaysia as a crucial economic center where it handled trade, labor exports, and some illicit businesses in Southeast Asia, but their relationship suffered major setbacks after the murder. by Kim Jong Nam in 2017.

Two women – one Indonesian and the other Vietnamese – have been charged with colluding with four North Koreans to murder Kim Jong Nam by coating his face with a VX nerve agent. The four North Koreans fled Malaysia on the day Kim died. The two women were then released.

Malaysian officials have never formally accused North Korea of ​​being involved in Kim’s death, but prosecutors have made it clear throughout the trial that they suspect a connection to North Korea.

North Korea has denied that the victim was Kim Jong Nam and denied that she played a role in the man’s death. Longtime North Korean observers believe Kim Jong Un ordered his brother ‘