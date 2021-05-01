North Korea warns Biden of ‘hostile policy’

SEOUL – North Korea said on Sunday that President Biden made “a big blunder” in calling its nuclear arsenal a threat last week, and he warned that the United States would face “a very serious situation” ‘They maintained what they called a “hostile policy” towards Pyongyang.

The statement, attributed to a senior official, was one of three the North released on Sunday against the United States and its ally South Korea. They included warnings that the North could respond to recent statements by the Biden administration on the country with unspecified “corresponding measures”.

Mr. Biden made a brief reference to North Korea in his speech to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, claiming that its nuclear program and that of Iran presented “serious threats to American security and the security of the world”. He said the United States and its allies would treat them “with diplomacy as well as severe deterrence.”

“It is certain that the chief of the US executive made a big mistake,” Kwon Jong-gun, a senior official at the North Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a statement released by North State media. . He said Mr. Biden’s remark “clearly reflects his intention to continue pursuing the hostile policy towards” North Korea.