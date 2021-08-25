North Korea to convene parliament as economic woes cause tensions

SEOUL, Aug.26 (Reuters) – The Supreme People’s Assembly of North Korea (ASP), the isolated state’s parliament, will meet on Sept. 28 to discuss economic policy and other issues, media reported on Thursday. state, as the country faces mounting economic crises.

The agenda includes “modification and addition” of the national economic plan, as well as laws relating to the development of cities and countries, education and recycling, the KCNA news agency reported.

The northern parliament meets infrequently and is usually used to approve decisions on issues such as governance structures and budgets that have been created by the powerful State Workers’ Party, whose members form the vast majority of the ‘Assembly.

The decision to convene parliament came at a plenary meeting of the SPA’s standing committee on Tuesday, KCNA said.

North Korea’s economy suffered its largest contraction in 23 years in 2020 as it was battered by continued UN sanctions, COVID-19 lockdown measures and inclement weather, the bank said. Central South Korea.

North Korea has not confirmed any cases of COVID-19, but has closed borders and imposed strict prevention measures, viewing the pandemic as a matter of national survival.

In June, leader Kim Jong Un said the country was facing a “tense” food situation, citing the pandemic and typhoons of the past year. This summer has seen another round of destructive storms, raising fears that the harvest will be affected. (Reporting by Josh Smith; Editing by Christopher Cushing)