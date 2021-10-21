World
North Korea says latest missile test did not target US – Times of India
SEOUL: North Korea hit back at U.S. criticism of its test of a submarine-launched ballistic missile this week, saying it was rightly exercising its self-defense rights and that the weapon was not specifically aimed at the United States.
Comments by an unidentified spokesperson for the North Korean Foreign Ministry came on Thursday as the UN Security Council was to hold an emergency closed-door meeting on the launch at the request of the US and UK.
The North launched a new ballistic missile from a submarine on Tuesday in its first test of such weaponry in two years, marking the largest display of military might since the president Joe biden to take place.
Washington condemned the launch, which highlighted how the North continues to expand its military capabilities amid a nuclear diplomacy freeze, and called for Pyongyang to “engage in a sustained and substantial dialogue”.
In comments released by the official Korean Central Pyongyang News Agency, the North Korean spokesman said his recent test posed no immediate threat to neighboring countries and that Washington did not need to be in agony. about a weapon that is not specifically aimed at the United States.
The spokesperson said Pyongyang said it was “gravely concerned” about what it sees as an “absurd” reaction from the United States regarding a legitimate exercise of its defense rights.
Nuclear talks between Washington and Pyongyang have stalled for more than two years due to disagreements over the exchange of crippling US-led sanctions against North Korea and the North’s denuclearization measures.
Ending a months-long lull in September, North Korea has stepped up weapons testing while making conditional peace offers in Seoul, reigniting a tendency to pressure South Korea to try to obtain what she wants from the United States.
North Korea has worked for years to acquire the ability to fire nuclear missiles from submarines. Underwater missiles are the next key piece in an arsenal that includes a variety of weapons, including those with potential range to reach American soil.
Still, experts say it would take years, vast amounts of resources, and major technological improvements for the heavily sanctioned nation to build at least several submarines that could travel quietly at sea and execute strikes reliably.
