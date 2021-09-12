North Korea says it tested ‘strategic’ long-range cruise missile

Analysts say the new missile could have nuclear capability and warrant increased sanctions.

North Korea says it has successfully completed a series of tests of a new long-range cruise missile over the weekend, as the country continues to expand its military capabilities amid developed nuclear talks. died with the United States

Korea’s Central News Agency said on Monday that the cruise missiles, which had been under development for two years, successfully hit targets 1,500 km (930 miles) on Saturday and Sunday before falling into territorial waters. North.

The North hailed its new weapons as a “strategic weapon of great importance” that responds to leader Kim Jong Un’s call to strengthen the country’s military might.

Pyongyang’s last known missile test was in March when it launched a new short-range tactical ballistic missile. It also conducted a cruise missile test just hours after US President Joe Biden took office in late January.

“It would be the first cruise missile in North Korea to be explicitly designated as a ‘strategic’ role,” said Ankit Panda, senior researcher at the US-based Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. “It’s a common euphemism for a nuclear capable system. “

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said an in-depth analysis was underway in close cooperation with U.S. intelligence, but declined to confirm details, including where the test was. carried out and whether they detected the launches in advance, the Yonhap news agency reported. .

The latest test highlighted the continued expansion of the North’s weapons program since talks with the United States to dismantle its nuclear and ballistic missile programs were blocked in 2019. United Nations sanctions ban the North to use ballistic missile technology, but not cruise missiles, which fly at low altitudes for shorter distances.

Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the ruling Workers’ Party, published photos of the new long-range cruise missile in the air and fired from a transporter-assembler-launcher.

North Korea held a nighttime parade of paramilitary and public security forces to mark the country’s founding anniversary last week, but showed no new missiles [KCNA via Reuters]

The missile is a strategic weapon that has been developed over the past two years and a key part of a five-year plan set out in January to advance defense science and arsenals, KCNA said.

“Detailed tests of missile parts, dozens of engine ground push tests, various flight tests, control and guidance tests, warhead power tests, etc. have been successfully completed,” did he declare.

Describing the test as “provocative,” Leif-Eric Easley, associate professor of international studies at Ewha Women’s University in Seoul, said the implication was that Pyongyang planned to miniaturize nuclear warheads to make them suitable for missiles.

“If this is the case, then the test deserves an international effort to strengthen sanctions,” Easley said.

The announcement of the test comes just a day before key nuclear negotiators from the United States, South Korea and Japan meet in Tokyo to explore ways to break the deadlock with North Korea.

“This meeting was to focus on creative ways to diplomatically engage Pyongyang,” Easley noted in comments sent via email. “But now a trilateral declaration is needed that mentions sanctions and defense cooperation while calling on North Korea to practice military restraint, resume dialogue and accept humanitarian aid to alleviate the suffering of its nation. people.

North Korean leader Kim does not appear to have attended the test, with KCNA claiming that Pak Jong Chon, a member of the powerful Workers’ Party political bureau and secretary of its central committee, was supervising it.

The Biden administration has declared itself open to using diplomatic channels to achieve the denuclearization of North Korea, but has shown no willingness to ease sanctions.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is also due to travel to Seoul on Tuesday for talks with his counterpart, Chung Eui-yong.