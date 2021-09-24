North Korea rejects South calls for end-of-war declaration

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – North Korea repelled pressure from South Korea for a political declaration ending the 1950-1953 Korean War as a means of restoring peace, saying on Friday that ‘such a measure could be used as “a smokescreen covering the hostile United States”. policy ”against the North.

In a speech to the United Nations General Assembly earlier this week, South Korean President Moon Jae-in reiterated his calls for the declaration of an end to the war which he said could help achieve denuclearization and a lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.

North Korea’s Deputy Foreign Minister Ri Thae Song called Moon’s call premature as long as US policy remains unchanged.

“It should be clearly understood that the declaration of the end of the war is of no help in stabilizing the situation on the Korean Peninsula at the present time, but rather can be misused as a smokescreen masking hostile US policy, ”Ri said. in a statement relayed by state media.

He said that the US arms and troops deployed in and around South Korea and the regular US military exercises in the region “all indicate that the hostile US policy towards (North Korea) is becoming vicious by day. in days”. North Korea has also long described US-led economic sanctions as evidence of US hostility against the North.

South Korea’s Unification Ministry responded later on Friday that it would continue efforts to adopt the end-of-war declaration and step up cooperation with affected countries. Cha Duck Chul, deputy spokesperson for the ministry, said declaring the end of the war would be “a very significant step” as it could be a starting point for peace negotiations and denuclearization on the peninsula.

The Korean War ended in an armistice, not a peace treaty, leaving the peninsula in a technical state of war. North Korea has always wanted to sign a peace treaty with the United States to officially end the war and for further improvement of relations. Some experts say the peace treaty could allow North Korea to demand the United States withdraw its 28,500 troops from South Korea and ease sanctions.

The story continues

The two Koreas had demanded that a declaration of end of war be made and that a peace treaty be signed during the period of diplomacy with the United States that began in 2018, and there was speculation that the president of the time, Donald Trump, could herald the end of the war. in early 2019 to convince North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to engage in denuclearization.

No such announcement was made as diplomacy collapsed into a stalemate over sanctions easing in exchange for North Korea’s denuclearization. In late 2019, North Korea said the nuclear crisis would not be resolved if the United States sought to persuade it to resume talks with a proposed end-of-war declaration without withdrawing its hostile policy.

In recent months, Kim has warned that North Korea will bolster its nuclear arsenal and introduce more sophisticated weapon systems unless the United States abandons its hostile policy. Last week, North Korea carried out its first missile tests in six months, demonstrating its ability to launch attacks against South Korea and Japan, two key allies of the United States where a total of 80,000 are stationed. American soldiers.