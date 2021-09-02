North Korea rejects Chinese vaccines: UNICEF

North Korea has rejected around three million doses of a Chinese Covid-19 vaccine, suggesting they should be given to countries most in need, Unicef ​​said Thursday.

The impoverished North was the first country to impose a strict lockdown when it sealed its border in January last year to prevent the virus from spreading from neighboring China, where it first emerged before sweeping the border. world.

Pyongyang insists it has yet to see any cases of the virus – a claim analysts doubt – but has paid a huge economic price for the blockade, with the regime admitting in June that it was attacking to a “food crisis”.

Regardless, the isolated country told UNICEF – which distributes vaccines under the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access (Covax) program for low-income countries – that vaccines made in China could be given to others, the UN agency said.

The North Korean Ministry of Public Health “has indicated that the 2.97 million doses of Sinovac offered to the DPR of Korea by Covax could be relocated to severely affected countries given the limited global supply of Covid vaccines -19 and the recurring wave in some countries, “according to UNICEF, a spokesperson told AFP.

Pyongyang “would continue to communicate” with COVAX “to receive COVID-19 vaccines in the coming months,” they added.

In July, a South Korean think tank affiliated with the Seoul spy agency said Pyongyang had also rejected AstraZeneca’s vaccine shipments offered by the Covax program, apparently due to concerns about side effects.

The Institute for National Security Strategy added at the time that the North was not equipped with a sufficient cold storage chain for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, while being skeptical of the effectiveness of Chinese vaccines.

