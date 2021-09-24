World
North Korea offers talks, likely trying to get sanctions relief – Times of India
SEOUL, South Korea: The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said on Friday that her country was ready to resume talks with South Korea if the conditions are met, indicating that he wants Seoul to persuade Washington to relax crippling economic sanctions.
Kim Yo Jong’s statement came days after North Korea conducted its first missile tests in six months, which some experts said was meant to show it will continue to build up its arsenal of weapons if US-led sanctions continue while nuclear diplomacy remains in focus. neutral point.
She offered the talks, mentioning the South Korean President Jae-in Moon, launched in a speech to the United Nations General Assembly, in favor of a political declaration ending the Korean War of 1950-53 as a means of bringing peace to the peninsula.
“Smirking a forced smile, reading the declaration of the end of the war and having their picture taken might be essential for someone, but I think they wouldn’t hold up and change nothing, given existing inequality, its grave contradiction and hostilities, ” Kim yo jong said in the statement released by state media.
She said North Korea was ready to hold “constructive” talks with South Korea to discuss how to improve and mend the strained ties if the South stops provoking the North with hostile policies, far-fetched claims and double-play standards.
South Korea’s Unification Ministry said it was carefully considering Kim Yo Jong’s statement. He said South Korea will continue its efforts to restore relations with North Korea.
Nam Sung-wook, a professor at the University of Korea in South Korea, said North Korea is exerting indirect pressure on Seoul to try to hold talks on easing sanctions as it moves forward. ‘she is pushing for the declaration of the end of the war.
“It is as if North Korea is saying that it would welcome talks on declaring an end to war if the lifting of sanctions can also be discussed,” Nam said.
US-led sanctions were stepped up following North Korea’s provocative series of nuclear and missile tests in 2016-2017, and Kim Jong Un said the sanctions, the coronavirus pandemic and natural disasters were the source of the “worst crisis” in North Korea.
Earlier this year, he warned he would expand the country’s nuclear arsenal if the United States refused to abandon its “hostile policy” towards North Korea, an apparent reference to sanctions.
North Korea and the United States are still technically at war because the Korean War ended in an armistice, not a peace treaty. North Korea has always wanted to sign a peace treaty with the United States to officially end the war as a step towards further improving relations. Some experts say the peace treaty could allow North Korea to demand that the United States withdraw its 28,500 troops from South Korea and relax sanctions.
The two Koreas had called for a declaration of end of war and a peace treaty during a period of diplomacy with the United States that began in 2018. There was speculation that former President Donald Trump could announce the end of the war in early 2019 to convince Kim Jong Un to commit to denuclearization.
No such announcement was made as the talks reached an impasse after Trump rejected Kim Jong Un’s calls for the lifting of increased sanctions in exchange for limited denuclearization measures. Some experts say North Korea will have no reason to denuclearize if these sanctions are lifted.
Kim Yo Jong’s offer for talks contrasted starkly with a direct statement issued by a senior North Korean diplomat earlier Friday that the end-of-war declaration could be a “smokescreen” covering hostile US policies.
The previous statement appeared to be aimed at the United States, while the latest from Kim Yo Jong, who is in charge of North Korea’s relations with Seoul, focuses more on South Korea. Both statements say Seoul and Washington should act first and drop sanctions if they want to see a resumption of nuclear diplomacy.
Relations between the Koreas remain largely deadlocked amid a stalemate in the broader diplomacy between North Korea and the United States. North Korea had previously called on South Korea not to interfere in its relations with the United States after Seoul failed to separate from Washington and revive joint economic projects blocked by sanctions.
North Korea also often accuses South Korea of hypocrisy and double standards by purchasing high-tech weapons and holding military exercises with the United States while calling for dialogue with the North.
Last week, North Korea carried out its first cruise and ballistic missile tests since March, demonstrating its ability to launch attacks against South Korea and Japan, two key allies of the United States where a total are stationed. of 80,000 American soldiers. But North Korea still maintains a moratorium on nuclear tests and long-range missile launches that directly target the American homeland, a sign that it wants to keep the chances of a future diplomacy with Washington.
“North Korea would think that it is not crossing a (red line) set by the United States … Seo Yu-Seok at the Seoul-based Institute of North Korean Studies.
Nam said North Korea would likely conduct more powerful weapons tests if the United States and South Korea did not accept his request for sanctions relief.
