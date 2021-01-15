World
North Korea introduces new submarine-launched missile – Times of India
SEOUL: nuclear armed North Korea unveiled a new submarine-launched ballistic missile during a military parade in Pyongyang, state media reported on Friday in a show of force days before Joe Biden’s inauguration as US president.
The parade came after the five-year congress of the ruling Workers’ Party, during which the leader Kim Jong Un decried the United States as “the main enemy of his country”.
“The world’s most powerful weapon, the submarine-launched ballistic missile, entered the square one after the other, powerfully demonstrating the power of the revolutionary armed forces,” the news agency said. official KCNA.
Images showed at least four of the missiles with black-and-white cones chased past crowds waving flags, and Ankit Panda of the Carnegie Endowment said it was a previously invisible weapon.
“New year, new Pukguksong,” he tweeted, using the name of the northern submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs).
Kim oversaw the display, which included rockets with a “powerful strike capability to completely wipe out enemies preemptively outside the territory,” KCNA said – involving a range extending beyond the Korean Peninsula.
Images showed the parade ending with what appeared to be a new short-range solid-fuel ballistic missile – which is more mobile and rapidly deployed than the liquid-fueled versions.
“They would like us to notice that they are more and more proficient with bigger solid rocket thrusters,” Panda tweeted.
Analysts say the North is using Congress to send a forceful message to the incoming Washington administration in an attempt to extract concessions.
Kim and Donald trump had a tumultuous relationship, engaging in mutual insults and threats of war before extraordinary diplomatic bromance with headline-grabbing highs and declarations of love from the outgoing US President.
But little substantial progress has been made, with the process stalled after a failed February 2019 Hanoi summit on sanctions relief and what Pyongyang would be willing to give up in return.
The North is subject to several rounds of international sanctions for its banned nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.
At the same time, it is subject to a self-imposed coronavirus blockade, having closed its borders last January to protect against the virus that first emerged in neighboring China, adding to the pressure on its moribund economy.
The change of leadership in Washington presents a challenge for Pyongyang. Biden is associated with the Obama administration’s “strategic patience” approach and has called Kim a “thug” during presidential debates.
The United States is expected to return to more orthodox diplomatic approaches under Biden, such as insisting on considerable progress in labor talks before a leaders’ summit can be considered.
Pyongyang has invested vast resources in its weapons programs, which made rapid progress under Kim and which it says it needs to defend against a possible American invasion.
“The majestic elite units and invincible iron-clad ranks of the Republic who will proudly pass Kim Il Sung Square represent our absolute power,” North Korean Defense Minister Kim Jong Gwan said in a speech before the parade. Thursday night, KCNA reported.
The exhibit also included infantry troops, artillery, tanks and an air parade with planes forming the number “8” to commemorate the congress, he said.
But the North is carefully calibrating its posts and neither the KCNA’s description nor the images included Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs), suggesting the parade was on a smaller scale than the North’s previous display in October.
At that time he was showing a huge news ICBM on an 11-axle vehicle that analysts said was the world’s largest liquid-fueled mobile road missile.
At the congress, Kim said the North had completed plans for a nuclear-powered submarine – which would shift the strategic balance if built and put into service.
