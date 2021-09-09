North Korea holds “military parade”: Seoul

North Korea appears to have staged a military parade in Pyongyang in the early hours of Thursday, the South Korean Defense Ministry said, which would be the nuclear nation’s third such protest in less than a year.

Pyongyang has continued to pursue its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs – for which it is internationally sanctioned – during the diplomatic engagement of the past few years and uses the centerpieces to show its latest developments.

During the last parade in January – a nighttime event a few days before Joe Biden’s inauguration as US president – ballistic missiles launched by submarines crossed Kim Il Sung Square in front of a smiling Kim Jong Un, the official news agency describing KCNA as “the most powerful weapon in the world”.

“There are signs that the North has staged a parade” on Thursday, a South Korean defense ministry official told AFP.

It was not immediately clear which military systems were included in the parade, or if Kim was present.

“We are monitoring the situation closely,” added the official. “More details require further analysis.”

The specialist site NK News quoted sources in Pyongyang as saying that fireworks went off in the city center around midnight and again at 1 a.m., and jets were heard flying overhead, all of them. two consistent with an ongoing parade.

Thursday marks the 73rd anniversary of the founding of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, as the North is officially called.

North Korean state media had neither published images of the mid-morning parade, nor confirmed that it took place.

– ‘Death of the night’ –

Three parades in the span of 12 months – the January parade marked a quinquennial convention of the ruling Workers’ Party, and came after the October one for the organization’s 75th anniversary – is unusually common in North Korea.

It has not conducted a nuclear test or an intercontinental ballistic missile launch since 2017.

Instead, he sought to use the parade to send a “message to the international community” without risking escalation, said Hong Min, a senior researcher at the Korea National Unification Institute in Seoul.

“The only other way to show their strategic weapons is to launch them, which risks triggering protests and new international sanctions,” he told AFP.

“The North must have felt the need to put pressure on the United States to come to the negotiating table” in his terms, he added.

Nevertheless, it is never certain that Pyongyang exhibits missiles or real models during its flagship events.

Nuclear talks with the United States have stalled since the failed Hanoi summit between Kim and then-President Donald Trump over sanctions relief and what North Korea would be prepared to do give up in return.

Biden’s North Korean envoy Sung Kim has repeatedly expressed his willingness to meet his North Korean counterparts “anywhere, anytime.”

The Biden administration has promised a “practical and calibrated approach”, including diplomatic efforts, to persuade the impoverished North to abandon its banned weapons programs.

But Pyongyang has never shown that it would be ready to give up its nuclear arsenal and has pushed back South Korean efforts to restart dialogue.

Last month, the United Nations Atomic Agency (IAEA) said Pyongyang appeared to have started its plutonium-producing reprocessing reactor in Yongbyon, calling it a “deeply troubling” development, and Kim’s sister and key adviser, Kim Yo Jong, demanded the withdrawal of American troops from the peninsula.

At the same time, North Korea is under a self-imposed coronavirus blockade, having closed its borders to protect itself against the coronavirus which first appeared in neighboring China, adding to the pressure on its dying economy. .

Domestically, the parade was an opportunity to boost morale and “mass solidarity for the regime,” added Hong Min.

“Taking place in the dead of night, it gives the audience something to enjoy and watch with fireworks, air shows and advanced weapons demonstrations. “

