North Korea has restarted plutonium reactor, UN agency warns
SEOUL – North Korea appears to have restarted a reactor at its main nuclear complex, the United Nations nuclear watchdog said in a report, an indication that the North has stepped up its nuclear weapons program as talks with the United States remains at a standstill.
The report also suggested that North Korea had renewed its efforts to extract plutonium from spent fuel removed earlier from the sprawling complex in Yongbyon, north of the capital Pyongyang.
Nuclear disarmament talks between Washington and Pyongyang collapsed after the failed second summit between Northern leader Kim Jong-un and former President Donald J. Trump in 2019. The Biden administration offered to resume the talks “anywhere, anytime without preconditions,” but North Korea has shown no interest, and in recent weeks the United States has focused on the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan .
Historically, the North has increased its activities in Yongbyon when it sought to increase tensions and increase its diplomatic influence.
“There was no indication that the reactor was operating between early December 2018 and early July 2021,” the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement. its annual report, dated Friday and reported earlier by The Wall Street Journal. “However, since early July 2021, there have been indications, including releases of cooling water, compatible with the operation of the reactor.”
The watchdog also reported that North Korea may have used a laboratory in Yongbyon for five months, from mid-February to early July, to extract plutonium from nuclear waste removed from the reactor. The activities were consistent with previous campaigns in the North to produce plutonium from the waste, he said, calling the activities “deeply troubling”.
The Yongbyon reactor was the only source of plutonium-based nuclear warheads for North Korea, although the country also produces alternative bomb fuel – highly enriched uranium – through centrifuge plants.
that of the North production of fissile material violates several resolutions of the United Nations Security Council, which has sought to prevent the country from developing nuclear warheads, with little success. Earlier this year, the North also restarted short-range ballistic missile testing, another violation of UN resolutions.
When Mr. Kim met Mr. Trump in Hanoi in February 2019, he insisted on moving gradually towards denuclearization. As a first step, he proposed dismantling the Yongbyon facility, where the regime enriches uranium and produces plutonium from spent fuel unloaded from a five-megawatt reactor. In return, Kim insisted that the United States lift United Nations sanctions imposed since 2016, including bans on crucial exports like coal, iron ore, fish and textiles.
Mr Trump rejected the offer, demanding a much faster and broader elimination of North Korea’s weapons, including its nuclear warheads and long-range missiles. North Korea is widely believed to be operating at least one other uranium enrichment plant outside of Yongbyon and keeping its nuclear arsenal in secret locations around the mountainous country.
The International Atomic Energy Agency has lost access to North Korea since Pyongyang expelled its inspectors in 2009 and resumed nuclear testing.
North Korea carried out its sixth nuclear test in 2017. When diplomacy between Washington and Pyongyang froze, outside analysts scrutinized Yongbyon using commercial satellite imagery, especially for signs of activity in the reactor and the facilities used therein to enrich or reprocess uranium. spent fuel for plutonium.
North Korea has closed and reopened Yongbyon, the cradle of its nuclear weapons program, at various times depending on its progress with Washington. Successive US administrations have tried but failed to completely shut down the complex. In 2008, North Korea invited international journalists to watch it blow up a cooling tower to Yongbyon as part of a deal with Washington. But it restarted the reactor a few years later after the end of negotiations on its nuclear program.
The North also shocked the United States in 2010 when its officials escorted a visiting US nuclear expert, Siegfried S. Hecker of Stanford University, to Yongbyon and showed him a modern factory which officials said housed 2,000 gas centrifuges for uranium. enrichment.
North Korea has often used the US military presence in South Korea to justify its arsenal. Kim Yo-jong, Mr. Kim’s sister and spokesperson, recently condemned the nine-day joint military exercises that the United States and South Korea conducted earlier this month.
“As long as US forces remain in South Korea, the root cause of the periodically worsening situation on the Korean Peninsula will never go away,” she said.
