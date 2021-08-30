North Korea has restarted plutonium reactor, UN agency warns

SEOUL – North Korea appears to have restarted a reactor at its main nuclear complex, the United Nations nuclear watchdog said in a report, an indication that the North has stepped up its nuclear weapons program as talks with the United States remains at a standstill.

The report also suggested that North Korea had renewed its efforts to extract plutonium from spent fuel removed earlier from the sprawling complex in Yongbyon, north of the capital Pyongyang.

Nuclear disarmament talks between Washington and Pyongyang collapsed after the failed second summit between Northern leader Kim Jong-un and former President Donald J. Trump in 2019. The Biden administration offered to resume the talks “anywhere, anytime without preconditions,” but North Korea has shown no interest, and in recent weeks the United States has focused on the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan .

Historically, the North has increased its activities in Yongbyon when it sought to increase tensions and increase its diplomatic influence.