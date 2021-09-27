North Korea fires projectile, UN envoy has right to test weapons

South Korea said an unidentified projectile was fired early Tuesday morning, the third weapons launch this month.

North Korea fired at least one projectile into the sea early Tuesday morning, the South Korean military said, shortly before Pyongyang’s representative told the United Nations that the country had the right to test weapons because of the “hostile” policies directed against it.

At least one unidentified projectile was launched into the sea off North Korea’s east coast on Tuesday, the South Korean chairman of the joint staff said.

This is the third launch this month after Pyongyang previously tested a “strategic” cruise missile and a rail ballistic missile.

The JCS did not immediately provide details of Tuesday’s launch, including whether or not the projectile was a ballistic missile banned by UN Security Council resolutions, how far it flew and where the launch took. place, the Yonhap news agency said.

The launch came shortly before North Korea’s UN envoy Kim Song addressed the organization’s annual meeting in New York.

Kim told the UN that Pyongyang has the right to develop weapons and will not endanger the security of the United States, South Korea and neighboring countries and responds to the “hostile” policy of the United States .

“We are only strengthening our national defense in order to defend ourselves and reliably safeguard the security and peace of the country,” he said.

If the United States renounced its hostility, North Korea “would gladly respond at any time,” he added.

“But we believe there is no prospect at this stage for the United States to truly withdraw its hostile policy.”

The American administration Joe Biden has revised its North Korean policy and has declared itself ready to discuss with Pyongyang anywhere and anytime. Denuclearization talks have stalled since the failed 2019 summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.