World
North Korea ends US guidelines limiting the range of South Korean missiles – Times of India
SEOUL: North KoreaSouth Korean state media on Monday criticized the recent termination of a pact between the United States and South Korea that capped South Korea’s ballistic missile development, calling it a sign of the “double shameful game “from Washington.
South Korean President Jae-in Moon announced the abolition of the joint missile guidelines that had limited the country’s development of ballistic missiles to a range of 800 km (500 miles) after its first summit with the US president Joe biden earlier this month.
North Korean state-run news agency KCNA published an article by Kim Myong Chol, whom she described as a “critic of international affairs,” accusing the United States of applying a double standard as it sought to ban Pyongyang from developing ballistic missiles.
The United States is “plunged into confrontation despite its words in favor of dialogue,” Kim said. “The termination stage is a stark reminder of the hostile United States policy towards the DPRK and its shameful double game. ”
The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) is the official name for North Korea.
North Korea’s target is the United States, not the South Korean military, and it will counter the United States on “the principle of force for force,” Kim said.
Kim also criticized Moon for praising the end of the guidelines, calling it “disgusting, indecent.”
“Now that the American and South Korean authorities have clearly expressed their ambition for aggression, there is no reason left for them to blame the DPRK for strengthening its self-defense capabilities,” Kim added.
South Korean President Jae-in Moon announced the abolition of the joint missile guidelines that had limited the country’s development of ballistic missiles to a range of 800 km (500 miles) after its first summit with the US president Joe biden earlier this month.
North Korean state-run news agency KCNA published an article by Kim Myong Chol, whom she described as a “critic of international affairs,” accusing the United States of applying a double standard as it sought to ban Pyongyang from developing ballistic missiles.
The United States is “plunged into confrontation despite its words in favor of dialogue,” Kim said. “The termination stage is a stark reminder of the hostile United States policy towards the DPRK and its shameful double game. ”
The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) is the official name for North Korea.
North Korea’s target is the United States, not the South Korean military, and it will counter the United States on “the principle of force for force,” Kim said.
Kim also criticized Moon for praising the end of the guidelines, calling it “disgusting, indecent.”
“Now that the American and South Korean authorities have clearly expressed their ambition for aggression, there is no reason left for them to blame the DPRK for strengthening its self-defense capabilities,” Kim added.