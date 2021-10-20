North Korea confirms ‘new type’ submarine missile test

State media said the test, the eighth this year, was “successful” as the United States urged Pyongyang to refrain from “provocations” and resume talks.

North Korea has confirmed it has tested a new submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), a day after South Korea reported launching what appeared to be an SLBM from North Korea’s east coast.

State media said on Wednesday that a “new kind” of SLBM had been launched and released a series of photos.

The device had “a lot of advanced control guidance technology,” North Korea’s state news agency, Korea Central News Agency (KCNA) said, adding that it had since been fired. the same vessel the North used in its first SLBM test five years ago.

The report does not mention leader Kim Jong Un, suggesting he did not watch the test.

The launch, near the town of Sinpo, where Pyongyang has a major submarine-building shipyard, is the fifth since September and the first test of an SLBM since 2019. The north is banned from missile testing in under United Nations sanctions.

The UN Security Council convened an emergency closed-door meeting on North Korea on Wednesday, at the request of the United States and the United Kingdom.

A combination of images shows a new ballistic missile launched by a submarine during a test in this undated photo released on October 19, 2021 by the Korean Central News Agency of North Korea (KCNA) [KCNA via Reuters]

Pyongyang has been gradually improving its military arsenal since the breakdown of denuclearization talks in 2019 following the failure of the Hanoi summit between Kim and then-US President Donald Trump.

Kim accused the United States and South Korea of ​​maintaining a “hostile policy” towards the North, insisting that his country’s military development is crucial for “self-defense.”

The White House reviewed North Korean policy after Joe Biden took office in January and urged Pyongyang to return to the negotiating table – top US and South Korean envoys met in Washington DC this week as the test was detected and Sung Kim, Biden Special Envoy for North Korea, is due to travel to Seoul to discuss the possibility of reviving diplomacy with Pyongyang.

On Tuesday, the United States again stressed that it remains open to diplomatic engagement with Pyongyang, but urged North Korea to refrain from further “provocations.”

More difficult to follow

Photos of the test released by KCNA appeared to show a thinner and smaller missile than previous SLBM models, with analysts speculating that it could be an unreleased model that was first shown at an exhibition. on defense in Pyongyang last week.

A smaller SLBM could allow more missiles to be stored – albeit at a shorter range – on a single submarine, potentially bringing the North closer to commissioning a ballistic missile launcher (SSB) submarine. .

But analysts said the development is likely to have only a limited effect until the country makes more progress on a larger submarine that has been seen under construction.

“It just means they’re trying to diversify their submarine launch options,” said Dave Schmerler, senior associate researcher at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies in California.

“It’s an interesting development, but with a single submarine in the water that can theoretically launch one or two, that doesn’t change much.”

KCNA said the new missile featured advanced control guidance technologies, including “flank mobility and hover jump mobility,” KCNA said.

“(The SLBM) will go a long way in bringing the country’s defense technology to a high standard and improving the submarine operational capability of our navy,” he added.

Schmerler said it was not clear exactly what KCNA meant by “flank mobility”, but “glide jump” was a way of altering the trajectory of a missile to make it more difficult to track and intercept.

The North last tested an SLBM in October 2019.

In a report released this month on the country’s military capabilities, the U.S. government’s Defense Intelligence Agency said the North’s pursuit of submarine-launched ballistic missile capabilities as well as its continued development of land mobile weapons long-range have highlighted Pyongyang’s intention to “build a reliable, nuclear delivery capability.”