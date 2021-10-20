North Korea claims latest missile test of new weapon launched from submarine

North Korean state media reported that a ballistic missile launch detected off its east coast on Tuesday was a newly developed weapon test firing from a submarine.

Why is this important: The last of Pyongyang in a series of recent missile launches in the sea came hours after U.S. officials underscored their commitment to resume negotiations over North Korea’s nuclear weapons program, which have at a standstill since the breakdown of talksn under the Trump administration, AP Notes.

Sung Kim, President Biden’s special envoy to North Korea, is due to hold meetings with US allies in Seoul, the South Korean capital this week.

Details: The state-run Central Korea News Agency (KCNA) claims correspond to detections by South Korean officials of a missile launch on Tuesday around 10:17 a.m. local time “near Sinpo.” , a North Korean test site for launched submarines. missiles, by Reuters.

KCNA claimed that “the new type of submarine-launched ballistic missile, which introduced many control and guidance technologies (…)

What they say : White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Tuesday that the launches “underline the urgent need for dialogue and diplomacy”.

To note : The detected launch also forced Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to stop campaigning for the October 31 general election in the country and to cast a shadow over a “great gun fair” in Seoul, Reuters notes.

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated with comments from KCNA and Psaki.

