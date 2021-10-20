North Korea claims latest missile test of new weapon launched from submarine
North Korean state media reported that a ballistic missile launch detected off its east coast on Tuesday was a newly developed weapon test firing from a submarine.
Why is this important: The last of Pyongyang in a series of recent missile launches in the sea came hours after U.S. officials underscored their commitment to resume negotiations over North Korea’s nuclear weapons program, which have at a standstill since the breakdown of talksn under the Trump administration, AP Notes.
Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic information with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free
-
Sung Kim, President Biden’s special envoy to North Korea, is due to hold meetings with US allies in Seoul, the South Korean capital this week.
Details: The state-run Central Korea News Agency (KCNA) claims correspond to detections by South Korean officials of a missile launch on Tuesday around 10:17 a.m. local time “near Sinpo.” , a North Korean test site for launched submarines. missiles, by Reuters.
-
KCNA claimed that “the new type of submarine-launched ballistic missile, which introduced many control and guidance technologies (…)
What they say : White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters Tuesday that the launches “underline the urgent need for dialogue and diplomacy”.
To note : The detected launch also forced Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to stop campaigning for the October 31 general election in the country and to cast a shadow over a “great gun fair” in Seoul, Reuters notes.
Editor’s Note: This article has been updated with comments from KCNA and Psaki.
Like this article ? Get more Axios and subscribe for free to Axios Markets.
Source link