North Korea celebrates 10th anniversary of Kim Jong Il’s death

North Korea celebrated the 10th anniversary of the death of leader Kim Jong Il on Friday with flags at half mast and three minutes of silence.

Kim Jong Il ruled North Korea for 17 years until his death in December 2011, handing over power to his son Kim Jong Un.

In a square in Pyongyang, people marked the anniversary by silently lowering their heads in front of portraits of Kim Jong Il and his father Kim Il Sung, the founder of North Korea.

People have also been seen bowing down to a mosaic mural of the two Kim’s and leaving flowers at the base on a frosty day in the capital.

North Korea’s tightly-controlled state media on Friday ran editorials praising Kim Jong Il’s “revolutionary leadership” while urging people to remain devoted to his son.

“With the respected leader Kim Jong Un at the center, we must strengthen our party and revolutionary loyalty,” said Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the ruling Workers’ Party.

He further stressed that people should adhere to Kim Jong Un’s “ideas and leadership”.

Three generations of the Kim family have ruled the country since 1948.

Under their leadership, North Korea has acquired long-range missiles and nuclear weapons, but its state-run economy has been poorly managed and there are chronic food shortages.

The country closed its borders last year to guard against the coronavirus, but its economy has been hit hard by the self-imposed blockade, in addition to international sanctions on its weapons programs.

Kim Jong Un admitted there were difficulties and warned people to prepare for the “worst situation ever.”

bur-qan / cdl / reb