North Korea accuses Washington of ‘shameful double game’
SEOUL – North Korean state media criticized the United States on Monday for lifting restrictions on South Korea’s ability to build more powerful ballistic missiles in its first summit response between President Biden and Moon Jae -in, the leader of South Korea, earlier this month.
North Korea has warned that lifting restrictions will increase tensions on the Korean Peninsula and trigger an arms race.
During the summit meeting Between Mr Biden and Mr Moon, the allies agreed to end the so-called missile directives that have been imposed on South Korea since 1979 and have placed limits on the range and weight of missile warheads ballistics that South Korea was allowed to develop.
Prior to the summit, Washington had already lifted the South Korean missile payload limit to help the country to counter the growing nuclear and ballistic threat from the North.
But until this month, South Korea was banned from developing ballistic missiles with a range of over 497 miles. With the directives completely lifted, South Korea can now build ballistic missiles capable of flying well beyond the peninsula, although it has never announced such a plan.
The raising of the missile ceiling “is a stark reminder of the hostile United States policy towards the DPRK and its shameful double game,” said a statement issued by the official North Korean Central News Agency. , using the acronym for the official North. name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.
The statement marked the first reaction of North Korean state media to the Moon-Biden summit. It was attributed to Kim Myong-chol, “a critic of international affairs”, rather than a government agency, indicating that Pyongyang was still developing an official government response.
(North Korea has often used various channels, including official government statements or state media comments like Monday’s, to respond to diplomatic announcements.)
During their summit, Mr. Biden and Mr. Moon agreed to seek “diplomacy and dialogue” with the North and build on the Singapore Agreement 2018, which former President Donald J. Trump signed with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
Washington has also said it will take a “calibrated” and “practical” approach to the North, although Biden has said he will not meet with Kim unless he first agrees to eliminate the country’s nuclear weapons.
South Korea has strengthened its defense capabilities against North Korea as part of a long-term effort to regain operational control of its own military in times of war. Operational control of the South Korean military in wartime has been in the hands of US generals since the Korean War of 1950-1953.
In its statement on Monday, North Korea did not directly comment on Washington’s North Korean policy, saying only that “many countries” viewed the policy as “a hoax.” The statement called the lifting of the missile guidelines “a seemingly deliberate and hostile act.”
He also accused the United States of applying a double standard in punishing the development of ballistic missiles by the North with sanctions while giving “the green light to South Korea to develop missiles with all parts of the DPRK and neighboring countries in the strike zone. “
By eliminating the missile guidelines, Washington aimed to create an “arms race in and around the Korean Peninsula, and to control the development of the DPRK,” the statement said.
As North Korea’s arsenal grows, South Korea has tried to keep pace by building more powerful missiles, some capable of hitting underground missile bases and North Korean command bunkers.
North Korea launched a new ballistic missile in March – the country’s first such test in a year and its first major provocation against the United States under Mr. Biden. His statement on Monday warned that the lifting of the missile guidelines justified its own military boost.
“Now that the American and South Korean authorities have clearly expressed their ambition for aggression, there is no reason left for them to blame the DPRK for strengthening its self-defense capabilities,” he said.
