North Korea accuses Washington of ‘shameful double game’

SEOUL – North Korean state media criticized the United States on Monday for lifting restrictions on South Korea’s ability to build more powerful ballistic missiles in its first summit response between President Biden and Moon Jae -in, the leader of South Korea, earlier this month.

North Korea has warned that lifting restrictions will increase tensions on the Korean Peninsula and trigger an arms race.

During the summit meeting Between Mr Biden and Mr Moon, the allies agreed to end the so-called missile directives that have been imposed on South Korea since 1979 and have placed limits on the range and weight of missile warheads ballistics that South Korea was allowed to develop.

Prior to the summit, Washington had already lifted the South Korean missile payload limit to help the country to counter the growing nuclear and ballistic threat from the North.