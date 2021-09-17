World
North Korea accuses US of double standards on missiles, hampering talks – Times of India
SEOUL: North KoreaState media on Friday accused the United States of having double standards in military activities and pursuing a hostile policy towards Pyongyang that hampered resumption of talks on nuclear weapons programs and missiles from the country.
The comment comes after North Korea and South Korea both tested ballistic missiles on Wednesday, the latest move in an arms race in which both countries have developed increasingly sophisticated weapons.
Washington condemned the North Korean test – and its separate test days earlier of what experts said could be its first cruise missile capable of carrying a nuclear warhead – as a threat to its neighbors, but did not mention Seoul’s testing of a submarine-launched ballistic missile. (SLBM).
In an article published by the official KCNA news agency, Kim Myong Chol, whom he called an “international affairs analyst,” said the United States had “stirred up tremendous fury” by portraying North Korea’s actions as “threats to international peace and security” .
“Calling them armed provocations programmed for a certain occasion and aimed at a specific target, he questioned the measures which belong to our right to self-defense. This arrogant and self-righteous response is a striking revelation of the American double game. attitude,” Kim noted.
“Today, his authoritarian practices have crossed the line.”
Little is known about Kim, although KCNA has frequently published comments under his name and some South Korean media have described him as an “unofficial spokesperson” based in Japan for the North, officially referred to as the Democratic People’s Republic. of Korea (DPRK).
He said Washington was responsible for the stalemate preventing the resumption of talks to dismantle North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile arsenals in return for sanctions relief.
“Even if contacts and dialogues are undertaken now, it is certain that the United States would raise the double standard by which it would characterize our acts of self-defense as ‘threats’ to world peace and its allies,” Kim said.
“Unless the United States vouches for the withdrawal of its hostile policy towards the DPRK, the word denuclearization can never be put on the table.”
His comments were in line with a statement Wednesday by Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of the North Korean leader. Kim jong un, which attacked South Korea for criticizing the North’s “routine defensive measures” while developing its own missiles.
North Korea has continued to develop its weapon systems, raising the stakes in the negotiations started between Kim Jong Un and former US President Donald Trump in 2018 and stalled since 2019.
