Norodom Ranariddh, royal player in Cambodian politics, dies at 77

Prince Norodom Ranariddh of Cambodia, son and brother of kings who shared the post of prime minister until he was overthrown in a coup, died on November 29 in France. He was 77 years old.

His death was announced on Facebook by Cambodian Information Minister Khieu Kanharith. No cause has been given, but Prince Ranariddh has been in poor health since being seriously injured in 2018 in a car crash in which his wife, Ouk Phalla, was killed.

Prime Minister Hun Sen, the man who overthrew Prince Ranariddh in a coup and crushed his political party, said in a statement he was heartbroken at the loss of “one of the noble royal figures who had a strong will, were extremely intelligent and loyal “. to the nation, to religion and to the monarchy.

Bearing a striking resemblance to his popular and charismatic father, King Norodom Sihanouk, the prince rode a wave of royalist sentiment to win a United Nations sponsored election in 1993.