Norodom Ranariddh, royal player in Cambodian politics, dies at 77
Prince Norodom Ranariddh of Cambodia, son and brother of kings who shared the post of prime minister until he was overthrown in a coup, died on November 29 in France. He was 77 years old.
His death was announced on Facebook by Cambodian Information Minister Khieu Kanharith. No cause has been given, but Prince Ranariddh has been in poor health since being seriously injured in 2018 in a car crash in which his wife, Ouk Phalla, was killed.
Prime Minister Hun Sen, the man who overthrew Prince Ranariddh in a coup and crushed his political party, said in a statement he was heartbroken at the loss of “one of the noble royal figures who had a strong will, were extremely intelligent and loyal “. to the nation, to religion and to the monarchy.
Bearing a striking resemblance to his popular and charismatic father, King Norodom Sihanouk, the prince rode a wave of royalist sentiment to win a United Nations sponsored election in 1993.
The election followed the 1991 Paris Peace Accords which officially ended a nearly decade-long civil war in Cambodia. Before the civil war, 1.7 million people were killed from 1975 to 1979 during the genocide under the communist Khmer Rouge regime.
Prince Ranariddh’s electoral rival, Mr Hun Sen, a hardened former Khmer Rouge soldier who led a Vietnam-backed Communist government in Phnom Penh, refused to accept the election results and threatened to resume fighting.
In a compromise, Prince Ranariddh was appointed first prime minister, Mr. Hun Sen was appointed second prime minister, and government ministries were shared by officials from their two parties, the royalist Funcinpec and the Cambodian People’s Communist Party. .
A law professor who studied in France and taught there, Prince Ranariddh was unfit to lead in the difficult political landscape of post-war Cambodia. Mr. Hun Sen, although nominally second in command, easily defeated him.
“He had to work through the Communist state apparatus, including the army and security forces, all firmly under the control of his no less communist partner and coalition rival,” Lao Mong Hay said. , a prominent Cambodian political analyst, in an email.
In 1997, the two men’s private armies clashed in a two-day battle in the streets of Phnom Penh; Prince Ranariddh, who had fled to France, was ousted from his post as co-prime minister and Mr. Hun Sen declared himself “the only captain of the ship”. Dozens of senior Funcinpec officials and military commanders have been tracked down and killed.
Mr. Hun Sen remains in power today, a self-proclaimed strongman in what is effectively a one-party state.
Prince Ranariddh returned from abroad in 1998 to lead a weakened opposition party. When he lost an election that year, he was appointed President of the National Assembly, a position he held until 2006.
The prince renounced any claim to the throne among many eligible heirs, and in 2004, when his father abdicated, his half-brother Norodom Sihamoni was appointed king by a Throne Council of which Prince Ranariddh was a member.
Neither brother inherited their father’s charisma and political skill. King Sihamoni, who had been a dancer, reigns as a purely ceremonial monarch.
Former King Sihanouk remained a revered figure in Cambodia until his death in 2012 at the age of 89.
Prince Ranariddh’s eventful political career continued. After being ousted from the head of Funcinpec in 2006, he founded the Norodom Ranariddh party, was forced into exile by conviction for embezzlement, was pardoned and returned to Cambodia.
He then started another short-lived party, the Royalist People’s Party Community, then joined Funcinpec and was re-elected as party leader. The party never challenged Mr. Hun Sen again.
Norodom Ranariddh was born on January 2, 1944, the second son of King Sihanouk and his first wife, Phan Kanhol, a ballet dancer attached to the royal court.
The prince was sent to a boarding school in Marseille, France, then obtained a bachelor’s degree from the University of Provence in 1968 and a bachelor’s degree in law in 1969.
He got a doctorate. at university in 1975, then took up a post there in 1979 to teach constitutional law and political sociology.
In 1983, after a coalition of opposition armies formed an armed resistance against the Vietnamese government of Mr. Hun Sen, Prince Ranariddh quit his teaching career at the behest of his father and became the chief royalist forces, which received the awkward name of Funcinpec. .
The name of the party is an acronym of the French words “National United Front for an Independent, Neutral, Peaceful and Cooperative Cambodia”, which translates to United National Front for an Independent, Neutral, Peaceful, Economic and Cooperative Cambodia.
Funcinpec has turned into a political party in 1993.
Prince Ranariddh is survived by one daughter, Norodom Rattana Devi; four sons, Norodom Chakravudh, Norodom Sihariddh, Norodom Sutharidh and Norodom Ranavong; her half-brother King Norodom Sihamoni; and several other half-siblings. He divorced his previous wife, Norodom Marie, in 2010.
Narin Sun contributed to reporting from Phnom Penh.
