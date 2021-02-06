Nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize? Wait until you get it to brag
Unlike the big Hollywood awards shows, where it’s truly an honor to be nominated, the Nobel Peace Prize winner accepts submissions from a potential pool of thousands of applicants.
The Norwegian Nobel Committee, which selects the recipient of the award, does not disclose the nominees or those who nominated them until 50 years later, leaving people to self-declare their submissions if they wish.
After the deadline for this year’s nominations last Sunday, Aleksei A. Navalny, the Russian dissident leader; Greta Thunberg, the teenage climate change activist; and the World Health Organization were among the nominees, Reuters reported.
Also mentioned were Stacey Abrams, the former Georgian politician who was credited with increasing voter turnout last year, and Jared Kushner, son-in-law and adviser to former President Donald J. Trump. (Mr. Trump himself was nominated for the award in at least two years of his presidency – not to mention two nominations that were forged in 2018.)
Reuters questioned Norwegian lawmakers “who have already chosen the winner”.
The list of those who can submit nominations is long, including members of national governments; officials with international peace organizations; university professors of history, social sciences, law, philosophy, theology and religion; and former beneficiaries.
The Nobel committee says the large number of potential candidates guarantees a “wide variety of candidates,” but the group is quiet about the process and did not respond to a request for clarification on the candidates’ eligibility.
In 1967, the most recent year available in the archives of the Nobel Committee, 95 nominations were submitted (an individual or a group can be nominated more than once in the same year). The committee said there were 318 submissions last year, with a record 376 in 2016.
There are few criteria for nominees, and the process has sometimes been leveraged, for purely political reasons.
Famous, an anti-fascist lawmaker from Sweden named Adolf Hitler in 1939 in an act of satire. He “never wanted his submission to be taken seriously”, a note on his appointment in the archives reads.
Joseph Stalin, the leader of the Soviet Union, was appointed twice, in 1945 and 1948. Benito Mussolini, the Italian leader, was appointed twice in 1935.
The selection process to determine a recipient is much more stringent. The committee, which is appointed by the Norwegian Parliament, deliberates in secret from February. The group narrows the submissions to a “shortlist” of 20-30 applicants before months of review. The recipient is announced in October.
The Nobel Committee stressed that the nominations did not represent group endorsement and “could not be used to imply Nobel Peace Prize affiliation.”
But Mr. Trump offers an example of how the nominations themselves can be used to gain influence.
In 2019, Mr. Trump told his supporters he was appointed by then Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a claim that Mr. Abe would not confirm. (This year’s award went to Abiy Ahmed, the Prime Minister of Ethiopia.)
Last year, after two European politicians said they had appointed Mr. Trump, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany called it “a hard-earned and well-deserved honor for this president.”
2020 price was subsequently awarded to the World Food Program.
Mr. Trump was actually nominated by two right-wing Scandinavian MPs. But for his supporters, the personal politics of the nominators, or his low probability of receiving the award, was less important than the optics.
“Every day Donald Trump is nominated for another Nobel Prize,” Fox News host Laura Ingraham said on her show. “It is obvious that Trump should get the Nobel Prize.”
During a campaign rally in October, Mr. Trump complained that his appointment had received less publicity than that of his predecessor. (President Barack Obama actually received the award in 2009.)
“I have just been nominated for the Nobel Prize,” he said. “And then I activated fake news story after story. They talk about your weather in the panhandle and they talk about it. Story after story, no mention. Remember when Obama was right at the start and didn’t even know why he understood it?
The prize awarded to Mr. Obama, just nine months after his first term, was greeted with surprise and bewilderment even by the recipient.
“To be honest,” Mr. Obama said after, “I don’t think I deserve to be in the company of so many transformative personalities who have been honored with this award, men and women who have inspired me and inspired me around the world through their courageous quest for peace. .
