Nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize? Wait until you get it to brag

Unlike the big Hollywood awards shows, where it’s truly an honor to be nominated, the Nobel Peace Prize winner accepts submissions from a potential pool of thousands of applicants.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee, which selects the recipient of the award, does not disclose the nominees or those who nominated them until 50 years later, leaving people to self-declare their submissions if they wish.

After the deadline for this year’s nominations last Sunday, Aleksei A. Navalny, the Russian dissident leader; Greta Thunberg, the teenage climate change activist; and the World Health Organization were among the nominees, Reuters reported.

Also mentioned were Stacey Abrams, the former Georgian politician who was credited with increasing voter turnout last year, and Jared Kushner, son-in-law and adviser to former President Donald J. Trump. (Mr. Trump himself was nominated for the award in at least two years of his presidency – not to mention two nominations that were forged in 2018.)