Nobel Peace Prize Laureates Highlight Role of Journalism in Countering Authoritarianism

Maria Ressa and Dmitri Muratov. Screenshot of the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony.

WASHINGTON, December 14 (IPS) – Two global press freedom icons have received the Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo, Norway, marking the first time since 1936 that journalists have been honored with the world’s most prestigious award .

Emphasizing the importance of journalism in the fight against authoritarianism and other destructive tendencies, the Nobel Committee honored Maria Ressa, co-founder and editor-in-chief of the Philippine independent news site Rappler, and Dmitry Muratov, editor-in-chief of long-standing Novaya Gazeta, an independent newspaper in Russia.

The winners and their colleagues have faced harassment, intimidation and violence for their work, speaking out against injustice and abuse at the highest levels.

In her acceptance speech, Ressa, former winner of The ICFJ’s biggest international award, noted that she was only the 18th woman to receive the Nobel Peace Prize. She said that women journalists are “at the epicenter of risk” and added: “This pandemic of misogyny and hatred must be fought now”.

Ressa noted that by accepting the award, she represents any journalist “who is forced to sacrifice so much to hold the line, to stay true to our values ​​and our mission: to bring you the truth and hold power to account.” She cited a long list of journalists who have been killed, jailed or persecuted for their work, from Malta to Saudi Arabia to Hong Kong.

Ressa has sharply criticized social media companies for making money by stoking violence and hatred, citing Facebook as the world’s largest distributor of news and disinformation. “These destructive companies have embezzled money from news groups and now pose a fundamental threat to markets and elections.”

She called for regulation of what she called “the surveillance economy that profits from hate and lies” and she called on the United States to “reform or repeal Section 230, the law that treats social media platforms like public services ”.

Ressa, a longtime CNN reporter, also said journalism must be rebuilt for the 21st century, with evidence-based information ecosystems. “We need to help independent journalism survive, first by giving greater protection to journalists and by standing up against states that target journalists.

In his acceptance speech, Muratov said journalism in Russia “runs through a dark valley. More than a hundred journalists, media, human rights defenders and NGOs have recently been qualified as “foreign agents”. In Russia, it means “enemies of the people”. Many of our colleagues have lost their jobs. Some have to leave the country. Some are deprived of the opportunity to lead a normal life for an indefinite period. Maybe forever.

Declaring that torture is the most serious crime against humanity, Muratov announced plans for an international tribunal against torture. He said he would collect information on torture from different parts of the world and identify the authorities responsible for the torture. He said the initiative would depend on investigative journalists around the world.

“We hear more and more often about the torture of convicts and detainees. People are tortured to breaking point, to make the prison sentence even more brutal. It is barbaric. “

This year, the ICFJ worked with Ressa and Rappler to publish a big data case study which detailed the intensity and ferocity of online violence targeting Ressa over a five-year period. Research has found evidence that some of the attacks on Ressa are coordinated or orchestrated – a hallmark of state-led disinformation campaigns.

Ressa is also the subject of multiple lawsuits aimed at silencing her and her colleagues. She faces the prospect of decades behind bars if convicted of all charges. The ICFJ and the #HoldTheLine Coalition continue to call for these spurious accusations to be dropped. The ICFJ co-leads the Coalition, a group of more than 80 groups defending Ressa and press freedom in the Philippines, alongside the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) and Reporters Without Borders (RSF). Ressa thanked the Coalition as well as all human rights groups “who help us shine the light”.

This article was originally published by IJNet, International Network of Journalists