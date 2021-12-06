World
Nobel Peace Prize Committee “concerned” over Suu Kyi – Times of India
OSLO: Nobel Peace Prize Committee on Monday “Concerned” over Fallen Myanmar Leader Aung San Suu Kyi after the junta sentenced her to prison.
“The Nobel Committee is concerned about what this means for the future of democracy in Myanmar. It is also concerned about the impact that a long prison term may have on Aung San Suu Kyi personally,” ‘AFP the chairman of the committee, Berit Reiss-Andersen. .
Suu Kyi, winner of the 1991 Peace Prize, was sentenced to four years in prison for incitement against the army and disregarding the rules of the coronavirus, a sentence later reduced to two years by the junta.
The Nobel Peace Prize committee condemned the trial as “not very credible” and “part of the crackdown on the opposition by the military junta in the country”.
Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt also condemned the sentence and called for the “immediate release” of Suu Kyi, in a message posted on Twitter.
The 76-year-old leader has been detained since the Burmese generals staged a coup and toppled her government on February 1, ending the Southeast Asian country’s brief period of democracy.
She has since been charged with a range of charges including violating the Official Secrets Act, bribery and electoral fraud, and faces decades in prison if convicted on all counts. .
“Aung San Suu Kyi has dedicated her life to fighting for freedom and democracy in Myanmar and has held this difficult position for over 30 years,” the Nobel committee said.
“The Nobel Committee is concerned about what this means for the future of democracy in Myanmar. It is also concerned about the impact that a long prison term may have on Aung San Suu Kyi personally,” ‘AFP the chairman of the committee, Berit Reiss-Andersen. .
Suu Kyi, winner of the 1991 Peace Prize, was sentenced to four years in prison for incitement against the army and disregarding the rules of the coronavirus, a sentence later reduced to two years by the junta.
The Nobel Peace Prize committee condemned the trial as “not very credible” and “part of the crackdown on the opposition by the military junta in the country”.
Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt also condemned the sentence and called for the “immediate release” of Suu Kyi, in a message posted on Twitter.
The 76-year-old leader has been detained since the Burmese generals staged a coup and toppled her government on February 1, ending the Southeast Asian country’s brief period of democracy.
She has since been charged with a range of charges including violating the Official Secrets Act, bribery and electoral fraud, and faces decades in prison if convicted on all counts. .
“Aung San Suu Kyi has dedicated her life to fighting for freedom and democracy in Myanmar and has held this difficult position for over 30 years,” the Nobel committee said.