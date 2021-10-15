Nobel laureate Dmitry Muratov will not keep “a penny” of his prize

Both men received the award for their efforts to defend freedom of expression in their respective countries, and the Nobel Committee called them “representatives of all journalists who defend this ideal”.

Mr. Muratov is the co-founder and editor-in-chief of Novaya Gazeta, which has championed press freedom and freedom of expression in Russia for decades. Six journalists who worked for the newspaper were reportedly murdered as part of their investigative work, highlighting alleged corruption, crime and other abuses.

In an exclusive interview with UN News this week, he explains what he will do with his reward money, why he loves Novaya Gazeta and what he thinks about press censorship.

UN News: We had planned to have this interview the day before, but I was told you were with Mikhail Gorbachev at the time. Can you tell us about it?

Dmitri Muratov: We talked, he joked. For example, he spoke of the Novaya Gazeta mission: he congratulated us for “rarely letting go of the truth”. Admit it, we are not perfect, and we have had our mistakes.

UN News: Are you satisfied with such an assessment of your work?

Dmitri Muratov: Yes. Very.

UN News: I read on the internet that Novaya Gazeta, when it was founded, was partly funded by the Nobel Peace Prize money received by Mikhail Gorbachev himself.

Dmitri Muratov: He told me yesterday that in fact it was not the Nobel Prize money. Rather the money they got by publishing Raisa Gorbacheva’s book [former wife of Mikhail Gorbachev, who died in 1999] “I hope”. They donated all of this to buy computers for Novaya Gazeta. But I prefer to think that there were also cash prizes.

Since this is a peace prize, I think he should contribute to this cause.

UN News: How will you spend the monetary reward? Do you already have projects?

Dmitri Muratov: Let’s start with me, okay? I will not take or receive even a single penny. No way.

Since this is a peace prize, I think he should contribute to this cause. We had a meeting of the editorial board where we decided on the distribution of the Nobel Prize money.

Thus, it will be donated to a health foundation that helps journalists, to a foundation that supports children with spinal muscular atrophy and other serious rare diseases, a part will go to the Anna Politkovskaya Prize Foundation, and, of course, , a part will go to the children’s hospice in Moscow, the Vera Foundation and the Dmitry Rogachev clinic, where children with leukemia are treated. That’s it!

UN News: You have said on several occasions that you regard the award as a reward to all the staff of Novaya Gazeta and, in particular, to those who have left. Anna Politkovskaya was killed 15 years ago.

Dmitri Muratov: Yes, exactly 15 years old on October 7th.

UN News: Don’t you think the prize arrived late?

Dmitri Muratov: Right on time, I think.

UN News: Congratulate the Nobel Peace Prize Laureates on The UN Secretary General said, I quote: “No society can be free and fair without journalists capable of investigating wrongdoing, informing citizens, holding leaders to account and speaking the truth to power.” What do you think?

Dmitri Muratov: Here is what I think about it: It is a very correct idea, and I would like to build on it. You see, the UN secretary general talks about censorship.

What is censorship? It is a manifestation of mistrust of your own people. Those who introduce censorship do not trust their people. In different countries of the world, there are many people who, of course, consider themselves independent, just do not believe in their people.

They think they are the ones who determine what people should read, watch, see and listen to. Such a lack of trust in people is the most dangerous thing. You have to trust people.

UN News: What would you like to tell our listeners about your newspaper? How do you survive these days?

Dmitri Muratov: Well, first of all, thanks to the people we have. We have an absolutely amazing staff – these are the stars of Soviet and Russian journalism as well as people who will become the stars of modern journalism. Some write essays, others, for example, do big data research.

The combination of the two, the synergy that we have in our editorial staff, of people who write brilliant texts, and those who do coding and programming, who search for impossible information, is for me the recipe for our exceptional success.

I really like this “angry team of nice people”.

UN News: What do you know about Maria Ressa? Have you met?

Dmitri Muratov: I know a lot about her! She is an outstanding journalist. The first issue of the newspaper published after we learned of the award had a picture of Maria Ressa on the front page, not our faces.

We have the highest regard for her. In the past, several members of our staff have taken his training. Today we sent him a letter, we really want to invite the Nobel Peace Prize laureate to give a talk to the staff of Novaya Gazeta and the students who will join us.

She is an exceptional woman who faces tyranny on her own.

UN News: So you approve of the choice of the Nobel Committee?

Dmitri Muratov: I am delighted. Naturally, I’m also delighted that Novaya Gazeta received the award, that’s right, but I think Maria Ressa is a brilliant choice.

I don’t know how it happened, how it all happened. We won’t know for fifty years [when the Nobel Committee discloses all the information behind the nomination and selection process].

I won’t live that long to see it, though. But the fact that my name is mentioned next to hers is just fascinating!

UN News: Do you know how the awards ceremony will go this year?

Dmitri Muratov: I received a letter this morning saying that the ceremony will be held in Oslo. But let me end our conversation by saying that we would be happy to welcome Maria to our office in Moscow.