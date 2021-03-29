Nobel economist and 100 experts condemn corporate action against Argentina and Bolivia after flashback to failed pension privatization

The World Bank, an organization that aims to end poverty, hosts the International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) where companies sue Argentina and Bolivia over pensions.

NEW YORK, March 29 (IPS) – Nobel laureate Joseph Stiglitz, Juan Somavia, Jeffrey Sachs, Jose Antonio Ocampo and more than 100 top development experts have issued a statement protesting against insurance companies suing the Argentina and Bolivia for the reversal of their missed pension privatizations behind closed doors of the International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) of the World Bank. If Argentina and Bolivia lose the disputes, it means poor citizens and elderly retirees will have to compensate rich financial corporations. Read their letter:

“We, the undersigned, economists, social security and development experts, strongly condemn and oppose these cases:

Private insurance companies are suing Argentina and Bolivia for loss of potential profits due to the cancellation of privatization of pension programs.

Financial companies began administering pensions for Argentines in 1993 and Bolivians in 1996. Argentina and Bolivia are among only 30 countries (out of 192 countries in the world) that have experimented with the privatization of their pension systems. retirement. Today, the majority of these countries are reverse pension privatization. As a result, the Government of Argentina returned to a public pension system in 2008 and Bolivia in 2009.

The pension policy is not about guaranteeing the profits of private insurance companies. Pension systems exist to provide income security in old age – to ensure that older people retire with adequate pensions.

It is the duty of the Argentinian and Bolivian governments to guarantee the well-being of their citizens as well as possible. In 2008-2009, this involved the re-establishment of a public pension system. They did not act alone; other governments also canceled the privatization of pensions due to the proven shortcomings / failures of the private pension system:

Coverage rates have declined or stagnated in private pension plans. 1

Pension benefits have deteriorated, making private pensions very unpopular. 2

Poverty among the elderly has worsened due to low pensions.

Gender and income inequalities have increased. 3

Private systems were expensive: the high transition costs of privatization created strong budgetary pressures. 4

Private pension administrators incurred high administrative costs and made excessive profits from these extraordinary administrative costs. 5

Financial and demographic risks have been transferred to individuals; pensioners had to suffer the loss of their benefits when these risks arose, such as during the global financial crisis.

Social dialogue has seriously deteriorated.

The governments of Argentina and Bolivia have made legitimate decisions in the interest of their citizens which must be respected, within the framework of a country’s sovereignty. It is reprehensible that investment treaty arbitration allows companies to start settling disputes against governments – and ultimately people – in order to continue to profit.

We also object to the lack of transparency in the process at the World Bank’s International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID). While businesses may argue that procedural protections are necessary, these cases affect the lives of millions of Argentines and Bolivians. They must be open and transparent.

If Argentina and Bolivia lose the disputes, it means that their citizens – ordinary people who had to suffer from low pensions because of privatization – will now have to pay millions of dollars to rich financial corporations.

These legal cases should serve as a warning to the majority of countries in the world which have not privatized compulsory pensions, but which may be pressured to do so: in addition to suffering from lower pensions, more great poverty among the elderly and high tax costs, you can be sued by the administrators of private insurance. We hope that other countries will be deterred from privatizing pensions by this corporate attack on the government’s right to define a policy to promote the well-being of their citizens, an attack launched in search of profit and at the expense of poor citizens and elderly retirees.

1 In Argentina, coverage rates for men fell from 46% (in 1993, before the reform) to 35% (in 2002) and for women to only 31%; in Bolivia, they have stagnated.

2 In Bolivia, after privatization, the replacement rate fell to 20% of the average wage during working life; this is well below the international standards of the ILO.

3 In Bolivia, the proportion of older women receiving a contributory pension increased from 23.7% in 1995 to 12.8% in 2007 following privatization.

4 In Argentina, the first estimates put the cost at 0.2% of GDP; later, the World Bank increased the cost estimate to 3.6% of GDP, or 18 times the original estimate; in Bolivia, the actual transition costs of reform were 2.5 times higher than initial projections.

5 In Argentina, administrative costs fell from 6.6% of contributions in 1990 before privatization to 50.8% in 2002; in Bolivia, from 8.6% in 1992 to 18.1% in 2002 after privatization.

This letter has been signed by over 100 senior economists and social security / development experts. See the complete list of signatories here.

