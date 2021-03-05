World
No winner: UK awaits Harry, Meghan’s take on royal split – Times of India
LONDON: The timing couldn’t be worse for Harry and Meghan.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will finally have the chance to tell the story of their departure from royal duties directly to the public on Sunday, during their two-hour interview with Oprah winfrey is diffused.
But back home Brittany, events conspired to eclipse the story of a prince and his American bride. In addition to the pandemic and record-breaking economic recession, Prince Philip, Harry’s 99-year-old grandfather, was hospitalized for almost three weeks and is now recovering from heart surgery.
“Harry and Meghan are extremely popular,” Pauline Maclaran, professor of marketing and author of “Royal Fever: The British Monarchy in Consumer Culture” told The Associated Press. “But I think some people who could have supported them otherwise will find it a bit unpleasant, that they are drawing all of this attention to themselves. Just at this point when Prince Philip appears to be very seriously ill.”
While this is CBS’s choice when to air their pre-recorded interview, critics are already lining up to see it as a brand-building exercise by the couple, who left Britain saying they wanted to live a normal life but have been accused of continuing to use their royal status to open doors and earn money.
Meeting with the American queen of celebrity interviews is a chance for the couple to explain what prompted them to quit royal life, citing what they said were the unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media. A book about their departure, ‘Finding Freedom’, also alleges that members of the royal family had little respect for Meghan, a former biracial actor, and that courtiers treated her badly.
Pre-released clips have already shown Harry speaking of his fears that history will repeat itself after his mother, Princess Diana, died in a car crash while being chased by paparazzi. In another clip from the interview, Winfrey asks Meghan what she thinks of the palace “hearing you speak your truth today?”
“I don’t know how they could have expected that after all this time we would remain silent if there was an active role the firm is playing in perpetuating the lies about us,” replies the Duchess.
“The Firm” is a nickname of the royal family, sometimes used with affection and sometimes with a note of criticism.
Before the show, relations with the palace are more and more strained. There was first Queen elizabeth iiThe decision to strip Harry and Meghan of the handful of royal patronages they retained during the one-year trial period after they left last year. The couple responded with a terse statement promising to live a life of service, which many in the UK viewed as disrespectful to the Queen as she usually has the last laugh. Then, on Wednesday, the palace announced it was opening a human resources investigation after a newspaper reported that a former aide accused Meghan of intimidating staff in 2018.
One of the authors of ‘Finding Freedom’, Omid Scobie, compared the recent commentary on Harry and Meghan in the British media to the Salem Witch Trials, while noting that Americans had more sympathy for them. Her tweet was linked to a discussion on the US television show “The View”, including comments from Meghan McCain, conservative columnist and daughter of the late US Senator John McCain.
“I think we can’t ignore the elephant in the room because there’s probably a racial angle to it,” McCain said. “There’s a lot of racism directed at this woman, in so many different ways, she threatens a lot of people in the patriarchy. … Looks like they’re harassing her in the press.”
Everything was supposed to be so different.
By the time Harry started dating Meghan, British audiences seemed enamored with the beautiful young woman who starred for seven seasons in the American television drama ‘Suits’. When they tied the knot in 2018, the papers were filled with upbeat stories of how the energetic couple would help make the monarchy relevant to a new, multicultural Britain.
But less than two years later, they left for North America. After a brief stint in Canada, the couple moved to Meghan’s home state of California, purchasing a home in the exclusive Santa Barbara County enclave of Montecito, which is believed to have cost more than $ 14 million. dollars. Among their neighbors: Oprah Winfrey.
Trade deals and headline-grabbing amounts are uncomfortable for the royal family, who dedicated themselves to public service to justify their wealth and privileges. The Queen, one of Britain’s richest people, has spent her life supporting charities, cutting ribbons in hospitals and traveling the world to represent her country.
“The main thing the Royal Family is so good at is serving the nation, serving the nation and the Commonwealth, essentially serving us rather than serving themselves,” royal historian Hugo Vickers told ITV News . “And I’m sorry, if you’re sitting in an $ 11 million mansion in California and doing some fantastic business, it’s in exchange for your royal inheritance.” And it’s all wrong, frankly.
Others fear the interview will contain damaging revelations about the royal family.
Members of the Royal Family rarely grant interviews, and when they do, the questions tend to be narrowly focused on specific issues. For example, Harry and his brother, William, tried to eliminate the stigma of mental health issues by talking about their own struggles after their mother died.
Freer interviews have often gone awry. Talks with Harry and William’s parents Prince Charles and Princess Diana around the time of their divorce have led to embarrassing revelations about infidelity.
The interview Prince Andrew, Harry’s uncle, did with the palace was more damaging to the palace. BBC in 2019. Andrew tried to respond to rumors about his links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, but was forced to step down from royal duties after failing to empathize with Epstein’s victims.
“I think it’s a bigger danger than the Prince Andrew car crash interview,” Maclaran said of the Oprah interview, “because I think Meghan is going to get a lot of sympathy, especially from the American public, for his untenable position. ”
Regardless of what is actually said, the interview is a threat to the stature of the monarchy as it further blurs the line between stardom and royalty tarnishing royal mystique, Maclaran said.
Late night chat host James corden highlighted the threat to the royal brand during an ironic segment with Harry aired last week in which Corden suggested the prince and his wife could move into the mansion that served as the backdrop for the 1990s sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”
“If that was good enough for the Fresh Prince, it’s good enough for a real prince,” Corden said.
The line put Harry, whose father and brother will someday be king, on the same footing as a TV character who fled West Philadelphia for a posh life in Southern California.
Royal watchers are wondering what the next step might be.
“It’s just such a mess,” said Penny Junor, who has written several books on the royal family, including a biography of Harry. “I don’t think there will be any winners.”
