No way to reach the 1.5 ° C target of the Paris Agreement without the G20: the head of the UN

“There is no path to this goal without the leadership of the G20. This signal is desperately needed by the billions of people already on the front lines of the climate crisis and by markets, investors and industry who need the certainty that a climate resilient net zero future is inevitable, ”urged the secretary general in a press release.

The UN chief recalled that science indicates that to achieve this “ambitious but achievable goal”, the world must achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and reduce dangerous greenhouse gas emissions by 45% by 2030 from 2010 levels. “But we are far from the right track,” he warned.

The world needs the G20 to deliver

The climate crisis is here – and no country or region is immune. The torrential rains and devastating floods seen in different parts of the world are another reminder of the urgent need to increase investments to protect the most vulnerable. pic.twitter.com/lO2Wfawt8f – Antonio Guterres (@antonioguterres) July 23, 2021

With less than 100 days of COP 26 of the 2021 United Nations Climate Conference, a pivotal meeting to be held in Glasgow at the end of October, António Guterres urged all G20 leaders and others to commit to reach net zero by mid-century. more ambitious national climate plans 2030 and implement policies and concrete actions aligned with a net zero future.

These included no new coal after 2021, phasing out fossil fuel subsidies and accepting a minimum international floor price for carbon, as proposed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“The G7 and other developed countries must also provide a set of credible solidarity support to developing countries, including reaching the target of US $ 100 billion, increasing support for adaptation and resilience to at least 50% of total climate finance and by encouraging public and multilateral development banks to significantly align their climate portfolios to meet the needs of developing countries, ”he stressed.

The UN chief has informed that he intends to use the opportunity of the next high-level session of the UN General Assembly to bring together leaders reach a political agreementon these critical elements of the “package” needed for Glasgow.

A setback for Glasgow

G20 ministers, who met in Naples, Italy, July 23-25, were unable to agree on a common language on two controversial issues related to the phase-out of coal and the goal of 1.5 degrees, which will now have to be discussed at the G20. summit in Rome in October, just one day before the start of COP 26.