‘No way out’ for Afghans at risk, broader international response needed

“UNHCR remains concerned about the risk of human rights violations against civilians in this evolving context, including for women and girls ”, noted spokesperson Shabia Mantoo of the United Nations refugee agency.

“To this day, those who might be in danger have no way out. UNHCR calls on countries neighboring Afghanistan to keep their borders open in light of the evolving crisis in Afghanistan.

#Afghanistan, August 18-19, 2021. General food distribution to #faizabad. Despite security and logistical challenges, WFP maintains access to most of the country. Our top priority is to continue to support those who rely on us for food aid during these difficult times. pic.twitter.com/Zj7u0RmXWt – World Food Program (@WFP) August 20, 2021

Highlighting video footage taken earlier this week showing crowds outside Kabul airport and men desperately clinging to departing planes on the runway, the UNHCR official warned Afghans who could not flee should not be forgotten.

Humanitarian priorities

Responding to questions about constraints on access to humanitarian aid, the UNHCR official explained that around 200 national and international staff “remain on the ground” in Afghanistan, where they work with 18 local non-governmental partners employing around 900 people. people all over the country.

“Right now, we can access all provinces and work in about two-thirds of all districts,” Ms. Mantoo said. “With the entire United Nations country team, we are committed to staying and providing assistance to the Afghan people as long as we have access to populations in need and can ensure the safety of our personnel.

The UNHCR official added that the agency was not involved in the state-led evacuation operations, which, while welcome, did not resolve the fate of several million Afghans.

“These evacuations save lives, they are critical, they are necessary,” said Ms. Mantoo. “But these are bilateral programs organized with the states so we encourage them, they should continue. But the main message is that a broader international response is needed.

A vital aid to pass

Since the start of this year, UNHCR has provided emergency assistance to 230,000 people across the country, including cash assistance, hygiene assistance and other relief items.

Needs assessments are also underway for some half a million displaced Afghans, 80% of whom are women and children..

With 550,000 people internally displaced in Afghanistan this year and millions more before the chaos associated with the Taliban takeover, UNHCR has launched an urgent appeal for $ 62.8 million to in the face of immediate needs. The overall requirement for the situation in Afghanistan stands at $ 351 million, with funding levels currently at 43%.

Security challenge

In a statement released on Friday, the World Food Program (PAM) said that despite security and logistical concerns, the agency “maintains access to most of the country, including areas with active fighting.”

During the first six months of the year, PAM provided food and nutrition assistance to 5.5 million people, including newly displaced people.

MANUA / Shafiqullah Waak A UNICEF-supported community school in Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province in eastern Afghanistan, before the Taliban took control of the country. (file)

Health care protection

Echoing the message of solidarity, United Nations health agency spokesman Tarik Jasarevic pointed out that the World Health Organization (WHO) was “committed to staying in Afghanistan and providing essential health services.” We call on all parties to respect and protect civilians, health workers, patients and health facilities ”.

WHO official Noted that at the beginning of 2021, half of the Afghan population – including more than four million women and nearly 10 million children – already needed humanitarian assistance.

“A third of the population faced acute levels of crisis and emergency food insecurity and more than half of all children under five suffered from malnutrition,” he said, adding that the current severe drought “should increase these numbers”.

Most of the major health facilities are still functioning, the WHO spokesperson continued, and health workers have been called “to return or remain in their posts, including female health workers”.

Environmental threats

In addition to chronic insecurity, some 250,000 Afghans are affected by environmental disasters, including floods, droughts, avalanches, landslides and earthquakes.

“The impact of disasters and reliance on rainwater or snowmelt severely limit the productivity of the agricultural sector, which provides a source of income for 44% of the population,” said Mary-Ellen McGroarty, Director from WFP countries.

Free press call

In a related development, UNESCO Managing Director Audrey Azoulay called for the safety of journalists in the country.

“Access to reliable information and open public debate, facilitated by free and independent media, is crucial for Afghans to achieve the peaceful future they deserve,” she said. “No one should be afraid to speak their mind at this critical juncture, and the safety of all journalists, including women, must be especially guaranteed.”

At least seven journalists – including four women – have been killed so far this year, according to UNESCO data.

Over the past 20 years, the agency has developed community media, promoted gender-sensitive reporting and strengthened educational broadcasting.

Most recently, he has supported fact-checking networks and the media to verify and report on the COVID-19[female[feminine crisis.