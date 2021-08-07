World
No US talk over Pakistan military base: NSA Yusuf – Times of India
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf said no US official or lawmaker had requested a military base in Pakistan, dismissing reports that the Biden the administration was looking for US military bases in the country to influence developments in neighboring Afghanistan.
Yusuf made the comments as he wrapped up his 10-day trip to the United States. He met with senior officials during his visit before leaving for Islamabad, the Dawn newspaper reported on Saturday.
“The word base was not mentioned, not even once, during our interviews except in the media,” Yusuf told US-based Pakistani reporters as he summarized the visit.
“The basics were not discussed at all by either side during this trip because we have already clearly expressed our position. This chapter is closed,” he said.
In June, Prime Minister Imran Khan ruled out hosting US bases in Pakistan for military action inside war-torn Afghanistan, fearing it would lead his country to be “the target of attacks. of revenge “by terrorists.
Earlier reports in the US and Pakistani media claimed that the Biden administration was seeking military bases in Pakistan to influence developments in Afghanistan, particularly if the Taliban seizes Kabul.
In recent congressional hearings, US officials talked about using Pakistani airspace to reach Afghanistan and have bases in the region, but did not specify where.
Stressing Pakistan’s desire to maintain good relations with the United States and China, Yusuf said, “If there are tensions between the United States and China, we cannot say that our relations with the United States. two will remain transparent ”.
Recent reports in the US media have suggested that Afghanistan and China are the two main obstacles to rebuilding a close relationship between Pakistan and the United States.
According to reports, Washington wants Islamabad to use its influence to prevent a Taliban takeover in Kabul.
US policymakers also want Pakistan to join a US-led alliance to contain China’s growing influence in the region.
Commenting on this, Yusuf said Pakistan does not view this as a “zero-sum game, either with the United States or with China.”
Pakistan has, and wants to maintain, good relations with the two, he added.
“In fact, our location gives us the opportunity to play a key role in promoting good relations between the United States and China, as we did in 1970,” he said.
the NSA said Pakistan wants America to stay engaged in Afghanistan and continue to play a leading role, as it has done in the past.
“In fact, we believe that a total withdrawal of the United States will have a negative impact on the whole region,” he said.
“Pakistan shares the American aspiration for peace and stability in Afghanistan,” he said.
Insisting that the two countries had the same goal, “to achieve a political settlement in Afghanistan,” said the Pakistani official, “the difference is only in the methodology and that is why we have decided to remain committed.”
Afghanistan has seen an upsurge in Taliban violence after US President Joe Biden announced that US and NATO troops would withdraw by August 31.
Dawn reported that Yusuf, however, acknowledged that there were differences between Pakistan and the current government in Kabul, mainly because “they keep making offensive statements about Pakistan.”
While Kabul claims Islamabad is sending thousands of militants to fight in the war-torn country and providing refuge for the Taliban, Pakistan claims Afghanistan is home to the anti-Pakistani group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan – the Pakistani Taliban – and also the secessionist Balochistan Liberation Army.
