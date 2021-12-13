“No to military rule”: Sudanese demonstrators return to the streets

Pro-democracy groups say the military should not be part of government because they cannot be trusted to lead the transition to democracy.

Sudanese police fired tear gas at protesters, who gathered near the presidential palace in the capital Khartoum to express their anger at a soldier OK this reinstated Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok.

Thousands of people took to the streets of Khartoum and other Sudanese cities on Monday in relentless protests against October. military coup and subsequent agreement that allowed the army to continue to be part of the transition council form in 2019 after the overthrow of long-time President Omar al-Bashir.

On October 25, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan dissolved the Sovereign Military-Civilian Council that had been set up to guide the country towards democracy and declared a state of emergency throughout the country.

Mass protests and international condemnation against his decision forced al-Burhan, who is also the head of the board, to reinstate Hamdok last month. He also pledged to hold elections in July 2023 and hand power over to an elected civilian government.

But pro-democracy groups, which were at the forefront of the uprising that toppled al-Bashir, criticized the deal to reinstate Hamdok. They said the military should not be part of the government because they cannot be trusted to lead the transition to democracy.

Protesters in Khartoum waved Sudanese flags and changed “the civilian is the people’s choice” as well as “the people are stronger”.

People demonstrate in Khartoum, Sudan [Marwan Ali/AP Photo]

Witnesses said protests were also underway in parts of eastern Sudan, including Kassala and Gadarif states.

“The demonstrators are in the center of the city chanting ‘no to military rule’,” Mohammed Idriss, a resident of Kassala, told AFP.

Civil rule

Speaking from Gadarif, resident Amal Hussein said about 600 protesters gathered there, where they also waved Sudanese flags and chanted slogans demanding civilian rule.

Al Jazeera’s Hiba Morgan report from Khartoum said protesters encountered tear gas by security forces.

“We have already seen at least two protesters swept away after being injured by the cartridges that hit them,” Morgan said.

“But despite this strength and despite the fact that Prime Minister Hamdok has promised to appoint a civilian government, the protesters say that the fact that the military is in the picture is the reason they are rejecting this agreement in the first place. “

Following the October 25 coup, previous protests have met with violent repression that left nearly 50 dead and hundreds injured, mostly from gunfire, according to a pro-democracy doctors’ union.

Al-Burhan insisted that the military takeover was “not a coup” but a step “to rectify the transition” to full democracy that began with the removal of al-Bashir in 2019.