“No time to waste”: the water crisis hits Iraq and Syria

More than 12 million people in Syria and Iraq no longer have access to water, food and electricity, 13 aid organizations warned in a report as they called for urgent action to combat the serious water crisis.

Rising temperatures, record low rainfall levels and drought are depriving residents of the region of drinking and agricultural water, according to the report, published Monday. Syria is currently facing its worst drought in 70 years.

Compiled by a group of international organizations, including the Norwegian Refugee Council, Danish Refugee Council, CARE, Action Against Hunger and Mercy Corps, among others, the report warned that the higher temperatures caused by the change climate increased the risks and severity of droughts in the Region.

Climate change also disrupted electricity as dams ran out of water, impacting the functioning of critical infrastructure, including health facilities, they said.

“The total collapse of food and water production for millions of Syrians and Iraqis is imminent,” said Carsten Hansen, regional director of the Norwegian Refugee Council.

“With hundreds of thousands of Iraqis still displaced and many more fleeing for their lives in Syria, the ongoing water crisis will soon become an unprecedented disaster pushing further displacement,” he said. added.

“Act quickly to save lives”

CARE’s regional director for the Middle East and North Africa, Nirvana Shawky, said the gravity of the situation had been made worse by the coronavirus pandemic.

“The situation demands that authorities in the region and donor governments act quickly to save lives in this latest crisis which adds to conflict, COVID-19 and severe economic decline,” Shawky said. “In the longer term, beyond emergency food and water, they need to invest in sustainable solutions to the water crisis. “

Since fall 2020, unusually low rainfall levels in the eastern Mediterranean basin have contributed to drought conditions in Syria and Iraq, according to a UN report released in June.

The water crisis has been compounded by the gradual decrease in water flows in the Euphrates – which flows through the two countries from Turkey – over the months, from 500 cubic meters per second in January to 214 cubic meters per second in June 2020, the UN said.

Five million in danger in Syria

According to the report, more than five million people in Syria who depend on river water have been directly affected by the emerging water crisis as hundreds of kilometers of farmland risked total drought.

At the same time, with two dams in northern Syria threatened with imminent closure, around three million people were at risk of losing access to electricity.

Since the reduction in water levels, communities in several parts of Syria, including Hassakeh, Aleppo, Raqqa and Deir Az Zor, have experienced an increase in epidemics of water-borne diseases such as diarrhea.

In Al Sebat, 30 km (13 miles) from Hassakeh, residents saw dozens of villagers moving to other areas due to the drought.

“This year we have witnessed a wave of intense drought and as a result our land has produced no crops and we have no source of drinking water for either us or our animals,” said Abdallah, a tribal chief from Al Sebat.

“It is infuriating to think that current conditions will force us to leave rural areas and our land will be left in ruins. “

Syria ranks seventh on a global risk index of 191 countries most at risk of humanitarian or natural disaster, in part because of the current crisis.

Seven million people affected in Iraq

In Iraq, vast swathes of agricultural land, fishing, power generation and drinking water sources have been depleted, threatening the lives of at least seven million people, according to the report.

In Nineveh governorate, wheat production is expected to decline by 70 percent due to the drought, while in Iraq’s Kurdish region, production is expected to halve, the statement said.

Some families in Anbar province who do not have access to water from the river spend up to $ 80 per month on water, an amount unaffordable for most families.

Iraq, which depends on the Tigris and Euphrates for almost all of its water, has often been at odds on water issues.

“The crisis will get worse”

Gerry Garvey, regional director of the Danish Refugee Council for the Middle East, warned that the water crisis “will worsen”, threatening to further destabilize the region.

“This risks aggravating conflicts. There’s no time to lose. We need to find sustainable solutions that would secure food and water today and for future generations, ”Garvey said.

As temperatures in the Mediterranean basin are expected to rise in the coming years and water scarcity is expected to persist, the UN has warned that extreme weather events such as drought are expected to “become more frequent and more intense,” a he said in his June report.